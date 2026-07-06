This is letter 4, June 2026, from Willian Lansten, a young friend, actor, and QUEER who lives in Brazil. It is published here with his permission. He writes for Substack in Portuguese, and it has been translated into English.

Willian, now 30 years old, inadvertently became a friend, maybe 5+ years ago, after he found me on Google while researching a play he was writing about gay relationships and love.

He “fell in love” with Gregory (RIP) and me after finding my writing online! He claims to have read everything I have written. He lives in Brazil. We have been communicating periodically since.

He begins with “Verbose Posts That Could Have Been a Great Tweet: June and Burnout”.

By Willian Lansten

I placed a lot of expectations on June and was counting on it. But somewhere along the way, I lost control and couldn’t keep up. I worked hard, earned far less than I deserved, and spent my days fulfilling obligations I didn’t want to, which unfortunately left me feeling overwhelmed.

I was tired and unmotivated for most of the month. Sometimes I feel like my life is happening without me. And I blame myself for it, even though I know it isn’t my fault. It also hurts to realize we’re already halfway through the year and I’m still financially desperate.

June kept me stuck in survival mode, and I couldn’t switch it off. I ended up doing almost everything simply because I had no choice. I went through the entire month without enthusiasm or motivation, and that made me sadder than usual.

I don’t know what happened—in fact, I don’t know what’s happening to me. It’s as if I’m losing the desire to do everything I once loved, losing my desire for life itself. I become empty. Life goes on; I watch it pass, and I can’t seem to do anything. I am that nothingness. I am empty. I don’t know what to do.

And then there’s one more detail: in the middle of all of this, I’m still in love. Despite everything, I wish I weren’t. Yet being in love has also been a breath of fresh air, a moment of calm.

I’m not going to let this become another essay about him, like last month’s, especially because the reasons I’m in love are loneliness, projection, and little details. Nothing has changed since the last piece.

I know I’m in love with the feeling and the idea—not necessarily with the man himself—even though every now and then, with a touch or a gesture, he makes me question that certainty. But I know I’m in love with what I imagine and what I long for, not with what he actually offers me.

Amid all this emptiness, being in love has often been what kept me going. It shouldn’t be that way—I know. It’s not the healthiest reason, but it was my reason. Maybe it’s Cancer season, and I’m simply more sensitive and romantic than usual. Although, to be fair, my “usual” is already a pretty high level.

Even though I truly feel in love, I know what keeps me attached to him is the idea of him, not the reality, because there is no future for us. He has never suggested otherwise. The two of us exist only in a place where there is extraordinary chemistry and a kind of madness confined to four walls. There’s no real conversation. No shared reality. No... I don’t know... so many things are missing.

What we do have is incredible sex. The kind that has made me write more openly about sex than I ever have with anyone. But even while in love—and even if that’s what makes the sex so extraordinary—I want to write this down once again, to remind myself: we are nothing, and we will never be anything.

That doesn’t stop me, every now and then, from wishing we could be. Those are the kinds of contradictions only love can explain, and that’s simply who I am.

His presence and his touch calm me. Strangely enough, they destroy the parts of me that need to die, and ignite the parts of me that long to burn.

There are things about the two of us that I don’t understand—things I probably shouldn’t keep prolonging. Yet something keeps making me want to continue, even knowing that, beyond the incredible sex, nothing is real, and that, rationally, I truly don’t want it to become anything more.

We don’t talk. We don’t really exchange ideas. We don’t talk about this, or about each other. In fact, we hardly talk about anything at all.

But every time we have sex, it feels like something entirely new—something I’ve never experienced before. Between laughter and moans, it’s as though nothing needs to be said. Being inside him is a feeling I’ve never lived in before, a tension I’ve never known.

When he’s inside me, I want to abandon every lie and embrace every possibility. I want to hold on to everything that feels good, stop worrying about labels, lower my defenses, and surrender control. When his body hair brushes against mine, and our bodies become one, soaking the bed with our shared fluids, I allow myself to become obsessed.

I let myself believe that he, too, is obsessed with me. And for that brief moment—when he trembles, looks into my eyes, and moans that he’s about to give himself to me—he truly is.

I love loving myself through another man. And I’m not even talking about loving another man—that’s something different. I mean loving myself within another man. It’s a very particular feeling, a very particular sensation. And I discovered it with him.

You become the other, and you love yourself inside him, while he becomes you. He loves you because he is himself, and you love yourself because you are yourself.

For the last two months, I haven’t slept with anyone else since the first time we were together. I gave myself to him. I closed myself off to everyone else because I knew that, in every other man, I would be looking for him. I would be searching for what I had with him, trying to find him in someone else.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Still on this subject—but changing the subject—something wild happened during Pride Week. All the gay men were in São Paulo, overflowing with desire. It’s a phenomenon that happens every year during the week of the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade. Only those who allow themselves to experience it truly understand what it’s like; those who only hear about it have no idea—not even half.

The dating apps. The sex clubs. The avenue itself. Even Instagram. Everyone wants to live as if there were no tomorrow. Everyone wants the maximum. Everyone wants everything. Everyone wants to throw themselves into life and forget about everything else, at least for that one week.

There is no judgment.

No modesty.

No responsibility.

And I was there.

Even though I was working like crazy, I was one of those gay men who, after two exhausting months, didn’t want to think about tomorrow anymore. I didn’t want shame or restraint.

Then, in the span of two weeks, I made up for the previous two months by having sex almost every day. I slept with artists I’ve followed for more than ten years. People I admire. Men I never imagined I’d have a chance with. Men who easily rank among the five most beautiful I’ve ever been naked with.

Every day, Matheus’s phone was flooded with photos and messages about each new adventure and about men we never imagined were capable of everything they turned out to be.

But in the middle of all that sex, I realized something.

I was looking for him in almost every one of them.

I wasn’t searching for something casual or fleeting.

I was trying to recreate what I have with him in every new encounter.

I was trying to compensate for something.

Searching for something.

Perhaps trying to fill the space I’d emptied of him during that time.

But I failed.

Because that space already belonged to him.

Even so, I wanted something that would make me feel attractive, desirable, unique, and validated.

And I did feel that way.

I felt like the best of them all—the most handsome, the sexiest.

Some of those men truly went out of their way to make me feel that way, and I experienced all of those feelings. But they came from them, not from me. Still, not one of them made me feel what my obsession of the past two months has made me feel.

That doesn’t mean those experiences were bad. Quite the opposite. As I’ve said before, loving myself through other men is one of the things I love most in life, and some men know exactly how to make that happen. But again, it was only sex.

I didn’t want to spend the night with anyone. I didn’t want dates or to extend anything beyond the encounter. I didn’t want long conversations, messages afterward, or the possibility of something more. None of them made me feel anything beyond thirty minutes of pleasure.

That’s when I realized I really was in love.

My friends joke that they can’t understand how I can have the kind of men I want, yet become attached to someone who seems perfectly content treating me as little more than a distraction.

I know why. It’s that old lesson: the person who has everything often ends up having nothing. And I—not only do I have nothing—but I am nothing.

I’m empty.

Superficial.

Just another hookup.

Sometimes not even important enough for someone to remember my name.

No one’s absence feels like his.

With him, I surrender.

I undress completely.

I fall asleep beside him.

I want the hours to stretch on forever, hoping time will stop so I won’t have to leave.

It’s complicated.

Sometimes, when everything comes too easily, we become obsessed with uncertainty—with what we can’t have.

Damn...

I wasn’t going to make this essay about him, but here I am, having written several more paragraphs about the man. Anyway, once again I deleted every dating app and decided to take a break from casual sex after the last time we were together. At least until I understand these feelings—and these projections—a little better, so I stop hurting myself.

I don’t like this superficial version of myself, the one who tries to fill an emptiness with just anyone or anything simply to feel something.

I hate looking for myself in other people.

I hate that cheap need for validation.

It leaves me even emptier, and in the long run, it could become a real problem.

Especially now that I’m no longer in therapy.

I don’t know.

But I don’t want to keep performing this madness, chasing validation from whoever happens to appear.

People see what we choose to show them.

People see who we’re becoming.

And I don’t want them to see me like that.

More importantly, I don’t want to see myself that way.

I don’t want to keep putting myself through it.

Beyond everything related to sex—which occupied so much of my month—work truly overwhelmed me. There were many days when I was physically ill, when my body simply couldn’t keep going. Some days I couldn’t even get out of bed. I don’t know whether depression caught up with me or whether it was simply an overwhelming lack of motivation that my body finally gave in to.

Entire days slipped away while I lay there watching the hours pass. I accomplished nothing. I didn’t have the energy or the strength to do something as simple as getting out of bed. I wasn’t able to enjoy my theater debut the way I had hoped, and that saddened me deeply.

I wanted it so badly. I worked so hard for it. But it, too, slipped beyond my control. I was already overwhelmed, carrying everything on my own. I found myself unbearably anxious, constantly tense, judging myself too harshly, consumed by fear. Life kept moving forward while all I wanted was to rest—or simply have ten extra minutes. I never got that time.

And for the first time, the lack of support—from friends, from people cheering me on or sharing that experience with me—really hit me. I do have good friends; that’s not what I mean. But I felt as though I was facing all of this completely alone, and I desperately needed someone to support me through so much insecurity and tension.

I couldn’t do it.

I couldn’t support myself enough.

I couldn’t encourage myself.

I couldn’t convince myself that I was capable.

And that hit hard.

It made me profoundly sad.

As time has passed—and especially since my heart attack—I generally don’t dwell on the lack of support. I’ve been doing theater for nearly fifteen years, and I’ve grown accustomed to it. I understand how life works. I don’t carry resentment or pain because the audience isn’t filled with family or friends.

But this time it hurt.

I reflected on how poorly I’ve maintained my friendships.

I thought about my family.

I envied the cast members who always had friends waiting backstage.

I blamed myself.

I demanded too much of myself.

I compared myself to everyone else.

I cried in the dressing room.

I cried on the way home.

I thought about college.

About my hometown.

About everyone who had ever shared a stage with me.

About my teachers.

About every cast I’d ever been part of.

I wished they would send me a message.

I wished someone would simply wish me good luck.

I thought about every chapter of my life that had come to an end.

And that’s all they became—closed chapters.

I spent the entire run of the play wondering whether this, too, would simply become another chapter that ends and is forgotten.

I wanted someone to share it with.

I wanted to feel special.

I wanted, just once, not to feel so alone.

Sometimes, deep down, the only thing I really want is for someone to look at my life...

...and witness it.

I did have friends—some truly special ones—who were there for me on the final night. They sent me long messages, voice notes, and reminded me that it was all worthwhile. They became a breath of fresh air in the middle of so much insecurity.

Life is infinitely better when it’s shared.

It’s impossible to be happy entirely alone.

It’s impossible to go through life without anyone beside you.

And I want—so badly—to become better at this.

I want to express more gratitude.

I want to nurture the relationships with the people who choose to stay in my life.

And I want to be more present in theirs as well.

I think that’s become one of my strongest hopes and one of the goals I most want to achieve.

Next month is my birthday, and my favorite month of the year.

I reset everything.

I place twice as many hopes and dreams into it.

May it be an incredible month—one filled with presence, peace, and calm.

I am going to be happier.

Until next month.

— An Idealist of Everyday Life

Willian,

Here we to with my reply, this month beginning with I wish I could be there to hug you, to be someone with whom to talk, to tell you that you are an intelligent, talented, thinking, caring person…which is so much more than so many.

You may not have noticed it, but this months “missive” goes in and out of prose and prose poetry! Well done. You are so good at expressing and acknowledging your emotions and often being able to identify the erroneous of some of them.

Your description of sex with your “love” is worthy of any novel on the market. Being in love might include great sex, but it is also painful, frightening, depressing, and more. In time, it will either develop into something you can be happy with, something in which you can accept its limitations, or possibly something from which to walk away.

It saddens me that when you are down, you quickly fall into the “And I—not only do I have nothing—but I am nothing mode. Do you enjoy beating yourself up? Why do you at times hold yourself in such low esteem? I know that you can see the good but why can’t you accept it and/or hold on to it for longer periods of time and maybe forever? YOU ARE GOOD. YOU ARE DESERVING. YOU ARE A GOOD FUCK 😁. Too soon to joke?

If you cannot afford to continue with a therapist, is there a way to do that for free or at a greatly discounted rate with some LGBTQ organization? Sounds like you need shoring up, and a therapist can help?

Painful that you were not as celebrated in your recent performance as you would have liked. You talk about where you may have fallen down in your friendship responsibilities and could have used their support in the audience, backstage, and afterward for a drink. Can you change that and rekindle those friendships?

July is your birthday month? Or August? Gregory was born on July 4, so again this year we will be celebrating his birthday and that of the U.S.A. Used to have “immediate world” July 4th parties for anywhere from 30 to 50 people, dinner, drinks, a huge birthday cake, and then watching fireworks through the condo windows, on the balcony, or a floor below in the garden terrace.

This year, it will be low-key with two friends, a married straight couple, over for dinner and then to watch fireworks from the condo balcony. I will make filet mignon, new potatoes in a garlic-butter sauce, and a caprese salad with miniature cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bocconcini mozzarella, and basil doused in balsamic vinegar syrup. For dessert, fresh berries and ice cream.

He would have been 78. One thing he has in his favor is that he is, will be, eternally young and will not have to face old age. Obviously, I miss him so much.

Back to you with a reminder: life is a series of ups and downs; by the month, week, day, hour, and sometimes by the minute. Ride, my friend, ride. I am finishing this letter by attaching two posters I made for a friend and that you might want to print and post somewhere to remind you that you are a wonderful person, deserving of life, and carrying with you great potential to be even more of who you are! That you are doing a great job with that mystery called life, that it will get better!

Fondly, Michael