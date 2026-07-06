Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)'s avatar
Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)
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I am not sure how to respond to this except that you aren't the only one that has happened to. At almost 70 I too have searched for that grounding. When 9/11 happened my now ex wife and I went to Vermont and had a civil union. When she kicked me out 23 years later and put a special kind of lock on the door of our apartment I was devastated. Four and a half months homeless until I found my own place. One week later after I had registered my address for the electric bill I was served divorce papers and I never year later the divorce was final.

Would I have changed things? If 9/11 hadn't happened would we hve stayed together? All I was looking for when we became a couple was someone else besides myself. I miss the physicality but I do not miss what it degraged into. Please everyone be aware of the whole picture. Blessings

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