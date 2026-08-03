JULY 31, 2026

This is letter 5, July 2026, from Willian Lansten, a young friend, actor, and QUEER who lives in Brazil. It is published here with his permission. He writes for Substack in Portuguese, and it has been translated into English.

Willian, now 30 years old, inadvertently became a friend, maybe 5+ years ago, after he found me on Google while researching a play he was writing about gay relationships and love.

He “fell in love” with Gregory (RIP) and me after finding my writing online! He claims to have read everything I have written. He lives in Brazil. We have been communicating periodically since.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WILLIAN, 31 on July 19

Willian’s post:

Folks, what if I told you that July managed to be worse than June—and surprised me in all the wrong ways? It was so bad that the only response I can muster is laughter.

I wrote drafts of this piece that had a heavy, sad tone, filled with insults and resentment, but when I look back at this month, all I can do is find it funny. What if I changed my mindset? What if, after everything that happened, I simply laughed—at myself, at the disasters, and at the sadness?

Because that’s just it: it’s over. There’s nothing to be done, nothing to change. It’s gone. All that remains is to accept the humor in it and not keep dwelling on everything that happened.

I spent the month venting to a few people close to me, swearing a lot on Twitter, and remaining stuck in that energy because of everything bad that was happening. I did nothing but complain—and what good did it do? I only exhausted myself because, in the end, there was nothing I could do.

None of what happened was within my control, and none of it was my fault. Basically, my choices were to accept it or lose my mind. And I lost my mind—for nothing. I’m going to summarize everything that happened in one paragraph or two. Actually…I’ll “summarize” it in the only way I know how:

I began the month very sick and spent nearly two weeks in bed, having to cancel several commitments. I spent money I wasn’t earning on medicine and iFood deliveries.

I had bought a ticket to a party for my birthday and was going to get VIP treatment for free because it was my birthday month. I was very excited about going. I rarely go clubbing, but I really wanted to go.

Unfortunately, I didn’t recover in time and couldn’t make it. I had to work while sick and drugged up on medication, which kept me from ever fully recovering. They were two long weeks during which I only got worse.

The results came out for a project I had been extremely excited about—I believe I mentioned it in the first piece of this series—and unfortunately, I wasn’t selected. I had been so hopeful and was rooting so hard for it that the news was a real cold shower, but perhaps it simply wasn’t the right time.

I debuted a new show, and almost everything went wrong. It was an opening I had eagerly anticipated, but circumstances beyond my control made it a very poor one. Even the director was upset. At least I met someone in the audience who was enchanted by me, but I’ll talk more about him below.

As for the guy I had been interested in for the past few months, this is probably the last time I’ll mention him. As I already knew, nothing came of it. I merely created expectations and desires that he couldn’t fulfill. From the beginning, I knew he wouldn’t stay. Two essays ago, I knew exactly what was going to happen. It wasn’t meant to be, and he didn’t want it. I realized that almost everything beautiful I saw in him was really about me.

I read something that said, more or less, “If I gain nothing by staying, I also lose nothing by leaving,” so I simply allowed what was already going to happen to happen. Of course I was sad, but c’est la vie.

Well, my birthday was on the 19th, but I didn’t want to celebrate with anyone because I was feeling somewhat depressed. I spent the day alone and went to the theater, and afterward I had sex with three guys.

It was great, but at the end of the day I hadn’t hugged anyone, and no one had wished me a happy birthday in person. By the end of the day, I felt empty and questioned many things.

Fortunately, the next day I found myself smiling as I responded to messages and beautiful birthday photos. Despite everything, I felt deeply loved, cherished, and remembered. I think that next year I’ll do something different and allow myself to be loved through touch and presence—at least by the friends who insisted that I do something.

I hope I’m doing better next year. I deserve it, and I need to open myself up to it and do a better job of maintaining my friendships. Well, after all that, I got sick again and unexpectedly spent a day in the hospital, completely out of the blue. I even had to get an injection.

As though all the misfortunes of the month weren’t enough, a few days ago I lost my phone along with my identification documents. So, in addition to everything I had already spent, even more expenses arose. Fortunately, I could count on the help and support of a special friend, because otherwise everything could have been much worse.

About the three strangers I slept with on my birthday: One was extremely high and told me he loved me. I told him the same thing because I adore romantic performances and fantasies.

Another said that I had been the best sex of his life, and I almost responded with another “I love you,” but he was probably lying—or he doesn’t have much experience. I believed him anyway because I love performative romance.

The third—well, he was six-foot-three, had a perfect smile, and was already on his knees. I was about to leave, but he caught my attention.

As always, I was trying to fill the spaces left by absence. It didn’t work, but it was great. It happens. I think that, in doing this, I finally brought the cycle of my infatuation with the unavailable man who doesn’t want me to an end.

Girl, what a month, right? That’s basically the summary. But you know, despite everything, now that I’m writing about it, I see it all with a certain irony. Because that’s how it is, isn’t it? What am I supposed to do?

A few good things happened too—not many, but they did happen. They were so good, in fact, that I’m going to keep them to myself, hold them close, and protect them. What nobody knows about, nobody can ruin—at least for now.

I met wonderful people and discovered new work opportunities. While I was letting one man go, I met another who wants to stay and treat me well. Having just one person is much harder than having everyone, and I’ve just been disappointed by one, so we’ll see what might happen.

I don’t know whether it will develop into anything. I don’t know what will happen after these first enchanting weeks. I don’t know what will happen after our first time together, after our first date—or even whether either of those things will happen.

We met in the most fan-fiction-like way possible, and I’m enjoying it. At least once a day, he makes me laugh out loud, and sometimes, as I’m falling asleep, I find myself smiling. Perhaps it will pass quickly, but I’m allowing myself to feel a little excitement—or perhaps I’m the one offering it; I’m not entirely sure.

He reminds me of someone I used to be. He possesses a kind of innocence that I once had. Perhaps I’ll hurt him. I hope I don’t, because he’s such a good person. And I need good people in my life.

This past week, I traveled to my parents’ house to disconnect and try to rest after nearly five uninterrupted months of work and stress. The countryside never changes. It always stirs a mixture of emotions. It isn’t the rest or the vacation I wanted, but it’s what I can have right now.

I discovered new music and artists. I watched new movies and revisited old television series. I went out to buy things for my home and spent days in silence. I realized that I am enough for myself and can even be happy that way.

Alone, doing my own things, I can manage to be at least somewhat happy. Not as happy as I would like, but even so, amid all my sadness, I am happy. And any drop of happiness that enters me is enough to fill me, because I experience so little happiness.

I remain very worried about money, especially after losing my identification documents and phone, but I’ll work—even harder—to take care of it. This month, I’m going to dance. Literally. I enrolled in dance classes, which had already been one of my goals at the beginning of the year. I need to do something for myself that isn’t solely connected to my career and earning money.

I also joined a writing club to improve my plays and other work. I’ll use these two new activities as opportunities to meet new people, encounter different worlds, and discover perspectives beyond the theater—even though, deep down, I’m doing both to enrich my work in the theater, always thinking about it and working for it.

August is arriving, and I intend not to repeat my mistakes and expectations. I think acceptance is best: receiving what comes, calming down, and refusing to reproduce or prolong pessimism and negative feelings. I let things come, and I let them go.

Until next month!

My reply to Willian,

also known as ADVICE YOU NEVER ASKED FOR!

I don’t mean to spoil your depression, but from what you described in this month’s “Verbose Post”, besides the prolonged illness, the less-than-expected musical you were part of, and the loss of your phone and ID cards, it doesn’t sound that bad to me.

If anything, it sounds like each month you are getting more and more in touch with yourself, more aware of your ups and downs, more able to see the reality of what you call your successes and failures.

In other words, welcome to the maturity of your 31st year! You said you had ranted and raved when writing July’s post, and decided to turn your attitude around and be more positive.

Guess what, kiddo, that is the secret to a happy life. Life is how you choose to look at it. Sometimes things occur that you have no power over, except that you always have the power to decide how to deal with them. It isn’t always easy, but even the worst situations can be turned around with a positive attitude.

Sorry you got ill. Sorry your musical did not go as well as you had hoped. Sorry you missed your lavishly planned 31st birthday celebration. But in life, sometimes SHIT HAPPENS. And then you wake up the next morning and do better, grateful that you have another day to work on being who you are.

None of the above things were your fault … but sometimes when things are your fault, SHIT HAPPENS. And then you wake up the next morning, try to learn your lessons, and do better, grateful that you have another day to work on being who you are.

I am so grateful to have you as a friend. Across the miles, but nonetheless subject to VIRTUAL hugs. I appreciate that you continue to communicate each month.

Fondly, Michael

Gigi was standing, paw on my leg, trying to get my attention while I was writing this!