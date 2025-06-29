Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

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Mr. Troy Ford
Oct 19, 2025

First chance to really look at these, and it's quite stupendous - the only "major" collection of things that I can recall is keychains back when I was a kid, with help from my grandmother who was a world traveler and would always bring back souvenirs for me. And I love the idea of painting architectural features, rather than a feature wall for example. We papered an island wall in our condo way back when in a cream colored faux-alligator pattern, it was the only thing I regretted having to leave behind when we moved to our house. :)

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