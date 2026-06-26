Pancake Sushi wrote:

Epitaph

The time for this journey to end is near

I feel a call to depart

A weariness beyond bone and despair

An acceptance that feels like grace

My flesh may have been papier-mache, but my soul never was

I never had to prove my value, or trumpet my worth

Strength doesn’t need a display to be known

Validation was not perpetually sought by me, in the adoration of others

Silence, and quiet surety, were my way

It was never about performance or the praise received following

I could not conceal the truth, ever, to my chagrin at times

No one had to tell me I was decent, or show me benevolence

Many, in fact, did not

Though I did them no harm

Our capacity for cruelty is immeasurable

We take up humane causes in abstraction

Then enact the most banal pettiness

Even some I showed repeated kindness to, couldn’t bring themselves

To overthrow whatever predilection is in us for cruelty or indifference

To see nothing beyond our basest desires, or emotional turmoil

To get bored, or be unwilling to endure

Our flaws, like us, are impermanent

Whatever you see

All that you feel, everything you own

The sinews of you, the scaffolds, gristle and latticework

The minuscule bolts of electricity that form your opinions

Or pump blood through your tissue

They are figments

Rumors of your existence

Whispers in the wind

Blinks of an eye

What you think you mean

Your charades, your cruelties

The noble acts and profane

Are gone and forgotten, with you

I replied:

I feel your epitaph, but I have had to prove my value, or trumpet my worth. It has been something I have had to grow into, understand, and accept in light of so many of my 80 years of not feeling of value. Nevertheless, I have moved closer and continue to do so. I am not ready to depart, but will embrace the time when it comes. Thanks for bringing these emotions to light for me. Fondly, Michael