Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Musings, & More

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PancakeSushi's avatar
PancakeSushi
8m

I salute you Michael, for allowing me to provoke thought, and for honoring my poem. Thank you, sir

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Andrea Stoeckel's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel
1h

marvelous poem and response

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