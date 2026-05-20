City of Chicago High School Photos

Rick and I had a long history. A history that, unfortunately, was cut short when he died of a heart attack. He had just completed medical school, had opened a new practice, and suddenly left us. I had lost touch with him since our college days, and, on hearing of his death, regretted not keeping in contact and that I was not able to say goodbye.

We first met in grade 5 at grammar school, approximately age 10. In the beginning, we were just classmates, but over time, we developed a friendship that continued to grow through elementary school, high school, and then college at the University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana Campus.

Rick and I helped to create a high school social club called The Sevants. We were not the coolest kids in school, we were not jocks or on any school teams, but we were intelligent, thinking people, thus the name Sevants.

At that time, Dick Biondi was a music radio legend on WLS Radio in Chicago. (He died in 2017 at the age of 90.) He would leave work late at night and, on request, possibly come to your “Dick Biondi’s Pizza Party”.

I invited him to our party, all the club members and their “girls” were there, hoping Dick would show up. He did show up, and you can imagine I was the most popular among the less popular!

This is the only photograph I have of Rick, taken in the early 1960s, and it brings back a tear or two. Rick is pictured in the top row, second from left, at the Dick Biondi Pizza Party. The author is in the bottom row, first from the left, and Dick Biondi is pictured in the bottom ro,w second from the left

The growth of Rick’s and my friendship took time. He was popular. I was not. He was athletic. I was not. But we did have other interests in common. I remember in the early days of our friendship how important it was that he would acknowledge me in the school halls or that we would sit together at the lunch table.

Now and then, we would go to a movie show with several other friends. I would feel a tingle whenever I saw him or talked to him. I would think about our friendship more often than might be normal in a straight friendship, but I didn’t understand yet what I was feeling.

Over time, we became best friends.

A third friend joined our ranks, Jeffrey. Jeffrey was another sad story; he had just completed his dentistry studies, opened a practice, and was hit by a car and killed.

Our threesome had decided to attend the University of Illinois at Champaign/Urbana. We also wanted to join the same fraternity and hoped to be accepted into it.

Rush, as it is known, is the period when fraternities court potential members. There would be parties, invitations to dinners, and events in Chicago and in Champaign. The fraternity brothers could get to know their potential pledges and vice versa.

Rick, Jeff, and I were courted by ZBT, Sammies, and AEPi. In those days, ZBT was for wealthy Jews, of which we were not. Sammies was nice enough, again for Jews, but the members were known as geeks, whatever that meant in those days. AEPi seemed just right: Jews, jocks, good-looking, and intelligent as well. I might mention that same-religion fraternity houses seemed to matter. All three fraternities expressed interest in the three of us. They did this separately, unaware of our plan to pledge together.

At one AEPi rush event in Champaign, we were picked up at the train station, taken out to dinner, and then set up for the night at the fraternity house. (We didn’t realize that current pledges had to give up their beds for us, but that was part of the game!) After dinner, we went out drinking. We were underage, but several bars off campus catered to underage drinkers. (They seemed to justify serving underage drinkers by watering down the drinks.)

The entire experience of being rushed was very exciting to us high school kids, who might be fraternity members.

AEPi held a rush dance at their house, and we were hooked up with sorority girls for the evening. We were coached in our “stories” about attending a different university elsewhere as freshmen. Maybe the girls believed us, maybe not. We all had a great time and maybe even got a little drunk. Again, in those days, underage drinking was not closely monitored.

For me, part of the experience was the excitement of being courted by all these good-looking, viral men and my pretending to be just like them, including having a sorority girl on my arm for the evening. Pretending that the girl mattered was fun.

It was entirely illegal, according to the university, for fraternities to ask potential members to join early, supposedly waiting until a specified time during the summer. Nevertheless, during those weekend activities, they asked all three of us to join, and we eagerly, if not secretly, accepted. I cannot tell you how wonderful that invitation and acceptance felt to a high school kid, but I can tell you that I can still feel the excitement, joy, and tingle of it all.

For me, there was an additional tingle, knowing that Rick and I would be in this together. What I still didn’t realize was that he was not just my best friend; I was in love with him.

I was aware that I was attracted to men and knew that was wrong, but I had no suspicion that what I felt for Rick was love. Not friendship love, but sexual love, partnership love, husband love.

There was nothing sexual about our relationship. Many younger boys go through sexual experiences with other younger boys, including things like “show and tell”, mutual masturbation, or just playful wrestling and body contact. For some reason, Rick and I didn't do any of this. Maybe, on my part, considering my feelings, it was too dangerous to participate in such activities. I did have these experiences with other boys in my class.

Let me quickly cover the college days. I loved the fraternity and felt a great kinship with my fellow brothers. I studied hard and played hard. For one year, I held an office that overlooked the kitchen and dining room. During my junior year, I was elected president, and I think I did a good job. Looking back, however, it all seems foggy.

During my sophomore year, I started exploring and admitting to myself the homosexual part of who I was. Obviously, it was kept a secret from my fraternity brothers. By the time I was a senior, one other fraternity brother had seduced me and then gossiped with the others that I was gay. He said that I had seduced him, but he did not reciprocate.

The rumor was quelled. It’s so sad that I couldn't be fully who I was with these men, whom I respected and loved like family. I never even came out to Rick or Jeff. In the end, most likely because of my being gay and in the closet, I never kept in touch with any of my fraternity brothers and never went back to visit after my graduation.

To this day, Rick plays an important role in my memory and understanding of the signs of loving another man. I call that a “tingle”. It was so important to be with him, to know he liked me, to receive his compliments, to fantasize about the potential in a sexual relationship that never was to express itself.

When asked how many lovers I have had in my 80 years, I count him as an unrealized first. I miss him to this day. My first real relationship was with a man whose name I no longer remember, followed by Rick S., then Robert W., then Robert P., Danny E., George S., and finally Gregory M. That makes a total of eight. While each one was loved differently, it shows that you can love many people in a lifetime.

Some record only having had five meaningful relationships in my lifetime. Many, many sexual encounters, but only five men who really mattered. The first three were short-lived college flings, the next lasted 13 years, but we grew apart, and the final one lasted 41 years until Gregory died due to complications of dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease.

Funny, sometimes I wonder what my life would have been like if my first, Rick, had been gay and our love relationship had begun in high school!