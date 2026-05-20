Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Michael Horvich
9h

Thanks Dan. So true and maybe a number of friends with deep love. Fondly, Michael

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Dan Pal
9h

Great story Michael. I think we've all had at least one straight friend like Rick. Such deep seated love that never fades!

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