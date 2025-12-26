This is the beginning of a new series on “Other Places I Would Like to Live”. See link below for an introduction to the series.

Most likely, I could never afford to live in the style of Richard Grant (as in the video), but my condo is as close to the opulence, wonder, magic, and obsession with collection that life could be if I had more funds than I knew what to do with.

I describe my living style as Minimal Maximalism, Overwhelmed By Design, Intentional Clutter, Collectors Never Stop Collecting, and other descriptors. Currently, in the condo, there is no more wall space on which to hang things, no more surface areas on which to display stuff, and very little closet space, for that matter, left to store stuff. I am not, however, at all a hoarder! All of my stuff is displayed respectfully, cleanly, in order, and curated if not worshiped as if in a shrine.

I hope you enjoy visiting Mr. Grant’s home.

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To learn more about why I am doing this series, click this LINK.