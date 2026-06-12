meditation male

Andrea, Your thoughts on mediation are so “right on”: Meditation Myths: You Don’t Need More Time — And You Don’t Need an Empty Mind! It has taken me years and years to come to some of the conclusions you share. How lucky those who get your book: Living Is Easy With Eyes Closed! For me, rephrasing what I have learned in my own words:

1) Meditation can be as short as a few breaths. A psychic I used to go to (talked about in my serialization of “Counting Down the Yardstick” once explained, and I have owned it since, that everyone breathes. Without thinking or intention, everyone breathes. Breathing is meditation, so in some ways, EVERYONE is meditating ALL THE TIME. We just need to bring awareness to a process that is already part of being alive.

2) There is no way a human being can “clear the mind.” The nature of who we are is that we are thinking constantly, especially when we sit there trying to quiet our minds, which makes it even more active. Acknowledgment of a thought and bringing it back to the intention you set for your meditation is what counts.

Also, labeling it but not “moving into the thought” and returning to your intention works wonders. A final thought on clearing thoughts after you have noted it and moved on, or noted it and labeled it: don’t get hung up in the usual stories you have attached to the thought. Don’t delay. You can always give it more thought when you are not meditating.

3) Meditation is easier when you set an intention: I recognize that good times are just around the corner. Or I am calm. I am comfortable. I feel joy, or I feel sorrow. Meditation is easier when you focus on your breathing.

Meditation is also easier when you focus on a mental image. Meditation is easier when you focus on a physical item: a Buddha? A candle’s flame? Something sacred to you?

No stories, no memories, no questioning or wondering, just looking at it. You can do more thinking about the object of your focus later, when you have finished your meditation session.

4) Thich Nhat Hanh talks about walking meditation: concentrate on the physical activity of walking. Feel the ground beneath your feet. Feel the sun’s heat on your shoulders. Feel the chill in the air on your face. Notice what you pass while you walk.

5) If you can, plan to meditate at the same time every day. If you cannot, meditate when you think about it. Meditate when you first wake up before getting out of bed. Meditate as you turn off the lights and drift off to sleep. Meditate whenever!

Andrea, thanks for providing what became a prompt for my next piece.

Fondly, Michael