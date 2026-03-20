Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Andrea Thorfinson's avatar
Andrea Thorfinson
Mar 24

Wow, you’ve lived in some incredibly interesting places! I moved around a lot when I was younger, too, though not exactly by choice… but that’s another story. When I was still in school, I used to dream about living in England (and marrying Julian Lennon 😄). These days, I’m actually in the process of getting my dual Italian citizenship, and my husband and I have talked for years about living abroad—Italy, France, Thailand… you get the idea. It’s a dream we both share, though probably a stronger pull for him. For me, as much as I love the idea, it would be hard to be far from my boys and my grandson.

That said… If someone handed me the keys to a beautiful castle in the south of France, I might find a way to make it work. 😉

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1 reply by Michael Horvich
Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
Mar 21

That's the advantage of Airbnb! You can rent for a few weeks or months and have that experience for a short period of time. That's what we do every winter in Palm Springs.

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