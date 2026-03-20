I love my condo and my life. I announce every day how grateful I am.

I am content with my life and my home as they are now, in my almost 81st year. I have lived in my Evanston, Illinois, condo apartment for 20 years now. I have, however, always fantasized about different lifestyles and have succeeded in realizing a few:

an older, on-campus fraternity house while in college,

a Chicago townhouse,

a vintage courtyard building,

a two-story wood frame house in a tiny Midwest Illinois town,

a farmhouse,

an apartment in New York City, two stops from Manhattan on the RR in Astoria, Queens,

a small part of an elegant high-end building divided into smaller apartments,

a loft-style building created from the back of the property’s coach house,

a railroad cottage, created by and sold by Sears, Roebuck, and Company, built in a factory, shipped on a flatbed train, offloaded, and put together by carpenters,

But there has always been a yearning to experience other ways of living in other cities and in other places.

I have written about this before: here and here and here and here, so far in this series. The first link is to an essay about my current condo. The next is about Richard E. Grant’s Georgian house. The next is about an artist’s studio in a brownstone in NYC. The last is about the “Steinway Tower” in NYC.

This always yearning has continued to fill my adult life with fantasies and wondering what it would be like to live: in Manhatan, Paris, Mexico, Japan, Thailand; in a French Chateau, an English Country House, a Spanish Hacienda, an Italian Villa; a cabin far out in the country, a “small house” on wheels, a storefront, 100 stories in the sky in a skyscraper, a mansion with over 100 rooms, a castle, an abandoned church, an out of use gas station. I could go on.

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Ms. Klymowska’s (RIP) loft studio is a fantasy for me because of the ability to have your art spread out all over the place without having to clean up and put things away when not working on the project.

In my condo, at my desk, or at least that part not covered by my collections, there is only space for my writing and managing the paperwork of my life. I am about to work on 2026 taxes, and that takes up space. There is a little space for holding upcoming projects, but not enough to work on them.

The end of the kitchen counter island is where I work on projects, but cannot leave them out cause then I would have no place to prep my meals and would have to have my dinner on my lap. I would probably wear most of it on my shirt!

This lack of project space has also caused me to limit the number and types of projects I can do in the condo. Also, “dirty projects” are not easy because the dirt has a tendency to creep into the rest of the condo, and there are no “slop sinks” available.

Recently, I was turned on by some Facebook reels about making paper. I am (was) an accomplished book binder, and that training included making paper to bind into my books. I got excited about the prospect of again making paper, this time from egg cartons, paper towels, old bills, etc., so I ordered from Amazon paper-making screens, squeegees, racks to hang the wet paper, felt pads and papers to separate the newly made papers, and a press to “wring” out the excess water and to emboss small items into the paper.

After all the supplies arrived, I came, luckily, to my senses when I realized what a mess I would be making. Where would I press to keep the excess water from running off the counter onto the floor? Where would I hang the dripping sheets of newly created paper?

So with my head in the right place, I returned all the supplies. Bless AMAZON’S liberal return policy.

So I continue to bless and be grateful for my condo and fantasize and yearn to live in other places by writing these essays.