I have started other essays with,

“Not a day goes by that I do not announce out loud,

to no one in particular, ‘I love my condo’”

I have been living here in Evanston, a wonderful little city next to Chicago, for close to 20 years now. The last ten have been on my own since my husband, Gregory RIP, died due to living as well as possible with Alzheimer’s Disease for the last 12 years of our 41-year relationship.

I have written about how the city and the condo more than meet my needs, and I am grateful for that. I am 80 years old, have everything I want and need, and am grateful for that as well.

I have written about how the condo is not only where I live but also where I collect, where I write, and where I have created a second museum of small things. It is the place where I follow my passion.

The first museum is a permanent exhibit at Chicago Children’s Museum on Navy Pier since 2011. Museum one gets +/- half a million visitors a year and has regular hours. I gifted 105 collections of small things to them

The second museum is in my home, also my studio, and holds many more collections of small things. Once a collector, always a collector. This museum is only for family and friends and does not have regular hours, with the exception of my getting up in the morning and going to bed at night. 🤪

But there has always been a yearning in my life to experience other types of living in other types of cities.

I have also written about this before. This always yearning has continued to fill my adult life with fantasies and wondering what it would be like to live: in NYC, in Paris, in Mexico, in Japan, on a farm, far out in the country, in a storefront, in a small part of a grand downtown vintage apartment, 100 stories in the sky in a skyscraper, in a mansion with over 100 rooms, in a castle, in an old loft building, in an abandoned church, in an out of use gas station.

Instead of looking back at my previous writing, I just wrote anew here and came up with an even longer list than before.

This video of a loft apartment/studio in New York City, which I share at the end of the essay, caught my interest, and it became the prompt for this next essay on other places I would like to live. Again, I am grateful for what I have and at my age, would not like to pack and move to a new city, but I can fantasize, can’t I?

When I experience places like this, whether in a video or on a personal visit to the home of a friend or open to the public, I get a feeling in the pit of my stomach, as they say. I cannot really describe that feeling, but perhaps the earlier used word YEARNING covers it fairly well.

I know full well that I would not even think of making the change, but something comes over me, like a fog coming over the land from a body of water or a mountain. And I yearn. And while I could feel a little guilty about it, the yearning also feels like having missed an opportunity, having made a wrong decision, having limited myself, having settled, etc. Not true, but nonetheless.

As a fast closer, before I let you watch the video, I get a similar feeling when I visit a museum and yearn to be more of an artist than I am. I consider myself a collector, good at design and layout, a writer, and a photographer. But that is a topic for a future essay.

Also, this is the second video I have shared on Substack that I consider my “YEARNING SERIES”. There will be more!