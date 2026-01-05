Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Mr. Troy Ford
Jan 6

Great video! I often think about living in a pastoral setting, but more often, I imagine ways to remodel current and former homes to make them more comfortable, sometimes I even dream about big wrecks that need lots of TLC.

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