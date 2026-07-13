This video talks about the apartment in a building built in 1895, originally the headquarters of Montgomery Ward, a department store precursor to Sears & Robucks. It is now fully updated to meet today’s standards. Besides showing you the current living areas, it also shares some of the building's history. (There are two brief advertisements which can be skipped.)

What impresses me is the size of the apartment, its amenities, the elegance of the building itself, its location in downtown Chicago, the views, and the low price for which it was recently sold: $3.5 million.

It speaks of elegance, the olden days, living in a downtown area, and more. How amazing to walk out the door and be part of a thriving, downtown neighborhood. You would be close to amazing restaurants, shops, theater, etc.

Actually, I can do this on a smaller scale as I live in the heart of downtown Evanston, a town (more than a suburb) just next to Chicago.

We are now at “Other Places 7”. If you are interested in visiting my current home and/or visiting the other “Other Places I Would Like to Live”, I have listed the links below:

This is where I live, collect, flourish, and sometimes obsess.

1 Richard E. Grant’s Georgian House at Christmas time

2 Clara Aich’s studio, Photographer in NYC

3 Steinway Tower in NYC

4 Nina Klymowska’s studio, painter in Tribeca, New York City.

5 Michael Shane Neal, painter in the National Arts Club, New York City

6 Ricky Boscarino, artist and creator of ”Luna Park” in New Jersey.