And now for “Other Places I Would Like To Live #6”

When I came across this video about Ricky Boscarino’s home, I knew this place, where I would like to live, needed to be shared with this series, and that it is closest to how I already live in my condo in Evanston, Illinois.

He has created a 10-level home that began as an abandoned cabin and is now his home, his art studio, and his museum, called Luna Park, in New Jersey. Here, he practices and displays his artistry and collections.

The place and grounds are an amazing conglomeration of things of all sorts, from all places, and all of which fit in, having used his architectural, interior design, and curatorial skills and talents.

I know that for many of you, closterphobia and being overwhelmed would be the rule, but for me, I would be quite comfortable living here!

In case you have not been following this series, here is an overview of other places I would like to live.

This is a series of essays about my long-standing fantasy of what it would be like to live and experience different lifestyles and homes.

This yearning has continued to fill my adult life with fantasies of wondering what it would be like to live:

in NYC,

in Paris,

in Mexico,

in Japan,

on a farm,

far out in the country,

in a storefront,

in a small part of a grand downtown vintage apartment,

100 stories in the sky in a skyscraper,

in a mansion with over 100 rooms,

in a castle,

in an old loft building,

in an abandoned church,

in an out-of-use gas station.

In my 81 years, I have succeeded in realizing a few:

an older, on-campus fraternity house while in college,

a Chicago townhouse,

a vintage courtyard building,

a two-story wood frame house in a tiny Midwest Illinois town,

a farmhouse,

an apartment in New York City, two stops from Manhattan on the RR in Astoria, Queens,

a small part of an elegant high-end building divided into smaller apartments,

a loft-style building created from the back of the property’s coach house,

a railroad cottage, created by and sold by Sears, Roebuck, and Company, built in a factory, shipped on a flatbed train, offloaded, and put together by carpenters.

I am content with my life and my home as they are now.

I have lived in my Evanston, Illinois, condo apartment for 20 years. I call it “Michael’s Museum: Evanston Campus Condo Collections”, and you can read my previously published essay about my current living space by clicking on the photograph below.

To see other essays in my series “Places I Would Like To Live”, scroll down to see five of them. Click on photograph to read the full article.

Other Places I Would Like To Live #1 2. Other Places I Would Like To Live #2 3. Other Places I Would Like To Live #3 4. Other Places I Would Like To Live #4 5. Other Places I Would Like To Live #5

Also, Paul Lukas interviewed me recently about collecting and what it means to me.