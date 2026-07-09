From Maire Family album, Gregory when IMHO he was at his sexiest!

The purpose of this story is to try to remember some of the verbal histories that Gregory’s family told about him and the stories he told about himself over our 41 years together. It is in no chronological order; the stories were written as they came to mind and as I remembered them.

If you haven’t already, you might want to read Part I: Growing Up Gay Stories From Gregory (RIP) My Husband, re-published last Wednesday

Grandma Carrie on the porch with crackers and ants

Gregory and his grandma used to sit on the porch after dark to enjoy the balmy summer air and watch the cars drive by the courthouse across the street. She would turn off the porch and living room lights to make the car lights more dramatic and exciting. She was that kind of grandma! Gregory loved her so very much!

Often, they would have a bowl of popcorn, but on this particular night, Carrie brought out an open box of crackers for them to munch on. The crackers were nothing special, just saltines. They also had glasses of lemonade.

When it was bedtime, they brought the remaining crackers and empty glasses to the kitchen, washed the glasses, and put the crackers in the table. Meanwhile, on the table where they had put the crackers, a line of ants was scurrying into and out of the box.

Sure enough, it turns out that they had been eating ants along with the crackers and were none the wiser during the feast. They had a good laugh at that!

Gregory helped Grandma Carrie with porch repair

Gregory and I had the round oak table in question before passing it on to my niece, Renee.

Carrie was frugal and created her own way of doing things. She had a beautiful, expensive, round oak table in her dining room. It had been in the family for a long, long time. There were two or three boards that extended the table.

One day, when she finally got around to fixing one of the rotting back-porch steps she had been complaining about for months, she enlisted Gregory's help.

Doing it her own way included laying one of the oak table boards across the top of the old step, and while Gregory held it in place, she pounded enough nails into the board and the porch frame to keep it secure.

Gregory knew well enough that this was not the best use of the dining room table leaf boards, but he also knew well enough not to tell Carrie about it.

Organizing a college roommate’s library

When Gregory was in school at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, he lived with four other men in what they called a commune. Each roommate was an interesting and unique person.

One of the roommates had an extensive library in his room, with wall-to-wall, built-in shelves. He meticulously organized it, with fiction arranged by author's last name and nonfiction by the Dewey Decimal System. Books were never out of place unless he was reading them, and when he was done, they immediately returned to their shelves.

One weekend, when the roommate in question went home to visit his parents, at Gregory’s instigation, he and the other roommates reorganized the entire library … by book color! You can imagine how pissed the roommate was when he returned.

Going hunting with Ed

Their one-room school house, now hunting cabin

Gregory’s dad owned, with several other men, an old one-room schoolhouse in the middle of nowhere, Goshen, Indiana. The men had cleaned it up and converted it into a hunting cabin. Often, the men and their sons would spend a weekend at the cabin, hunting deer during the season, cooking their meals over a charcoal fire, and sleeping in the dormitory-like living room space.

The cabin still had only one room, heated only by a fireplace. The “bathroom” was an outside outhouse. Sponge baths were infrequently and modestly taken at the kitchen sink.

Gregory had no problem with this style of simple, rustic living, but did have a problem with shooting deer, even though he understood that it was a licensed season and that it was good for the herd to be controlled.

He refused to shoot, much to his father’s disappointment, and when the men and their sons went out, rifles in hand, Gregory bundled up in the cabin and read.

I know that Gregory’s father, Ed, was disappointed . I do not know much more about how everyone treated Gregory regarding his conscientious-objector approach to spending time in a cabin in the woods, whose main purpose was to serve as a shelter for deer hunters, and then not going hunting!

Gregory loved animals

From the Maire Family album

As a child, he always had cats and took care of them. Most kids say they will, but the parents must do the dirty work! In his case, Gregory did the work. One interesting thing about Gregory is that his demeanor was always so calm that animals just gravitated toward him. (And so did very young children and relatives.)

Gregory, Peter, Barbara. etc

Gregory and Barbara at their wedding

Gregory was married to Barbara for seven years. They did not have any children. Their annulment in the Catholic Church was uncontested by both of them.

When they married, Gregory considered himself bisexual, and she was aware of this. At the time of their marriage, Gregory had a lover, Peter . At the time, Peter was married to Marjorie. Eventually, Marjorie decided that she was a lesbian and married Cindy. Peter remarried Julie, and they had a daughter.

This was all happening when Gregory and I made our commitment to each other. At that time, I was with my 13-year lover, Robert. He had a lover named Gregory (no, a different one from my Gregory).

Life gets complicated, doesn’t it?

Gregory loved spending time on the farm

At the Ryerson Forest Preserve Farm

When he was still married to Barbara, they lived at the Ryerson Forest Preserve, where she was the director, and Gregory was a househusband trying to become a writer. He actually succeeded in writing some hot, steamy porn fiction, among other types, but none of it was ever published.

The preserve also had a working farm that was open to visitors. Gregory often spent time at the farm helping the farmer and the other workers with their chores. He was easy to get along with, and everyone there liked him.

Gregory liked to rearrange furniture

Surf Street Apartment in Chicago

2643 Poplar Avenue in Evanston, Illinois

2635 Poplar Avenue, Evanston, Illinois

807 Davis Street Condo, Evanston, Illinois

One morning, I woke up to the smell of coffee. It was a surprise because I didn’t think anyone else was home. I went into the kitchen, and sure enough, the coffee pot was brewing. A note was tucked between the sugar bowl and the creamer: “Out for groceries, backson.”

He liked to play with words: Bizzy backson = Busy back soon.

The note from Gregory said, “Don’t make any judgments about my rearrangement of the living room until we have had a chance to talk about it.”

I looked over my shoulder, and sure enough, Gregory was already home from the grocery store and sitting in his favorite chair in the living room. As he had promised in his note, the chair was in a new place.

I looked around the living room, and the new arrangement wasn’t bad. I was not awake enough to fully grasp the impact of the changes. Gregory’s back was to me as he explained that he had gotten home early while I was sleeping. He came over and began to hug and kiss me. “Stop,” I said. “I am still half asleep.”

“No, I will not stop,” he replied. I need my morning kisses!” I laughed and allowed him just a little bit more love.

Gregory was an excellent cook

Gregory in the kitchen on Surf Avenue

He was a gourmet cook who, for the most part, used healthy, natural foods. He was responsible for helping me learn to eat better and take better care of my health. I also cooked, but I preferred baking pies, cakes, cookies, and other desserts.

This was the era in which Gregory grew up, the 1950s

Gregory’s dad, Ed (4th from the back left), and his mom, Helen (2nd from the right back). Notice this casual evening dinner gathering had men with ties and women with their pearls and hair perfectly coiffed.

When his parents entertained, Gregory would “play” bartender and, by request, mix drinks for the guests. He would also help his mother arrange the dinner table flowers and set the table. Sometimes, he would prepare fancy platters of appetizers for their parties.

Gregory loved to sail

His family owned a sailboat, and they used to spend summers sailing around the Great Lakes. Gregory was an accomplished swimmer who also helped his dad with the sailing activities.

He loved to climb the mast and hang out in the crow’s nest. When the boat reached its destination, he would sit cross-legged on the dock and make seed bead rings and bracelets on a bead loom.

He tells a story about when the family (all 5 of them; mom, dad, Al, Mark, and Gregory) had been on the boat for several weeks, docked, and went into town for dinner at a restaurant. Often, they would cook on the boat and not go into town. This time at the restaurant, all had to leave because they felt nauseous and sick. They had gotten used to the rocking on the boat, but the stillness of the land made them ill!

Gregory on the family sailboat and in port

Gregory had three experiences with drag, as far as I know

Gregory age 9 all dressed up for Halloween

Gregory RIP (l) and author (r) at a friend’s Easter Bonnet Party

Author (l) and Gregory RIP (l) ready to go to a gay bar on Halloween

The first one was when Gregory was 8 or 9 years old. His mom helped dress him up with one of her dresses, a fan, and a mask.

While not quite drag, the second included me with an easter basket bonnet and Gregory creating his from yards of toile, silk ribbon, and lace draped artistically over a red construction helmet.

The third was when we both attended a party at a gay club in Chicago. It was billed as a MACHO EVENT, and Gregory took great joy in dressing in a tank top, black stockings, and a derby hat ala Liza Minelli.

Gregory spent a summer in Europe

Gregory’s car was picked up on his arrival in Germany and then shipped back to the U.S.A. when the trip ended

After graduating from high school and before going off to college, Gregory’s parents gave him a trip to Europe, beginning in Germany, where he picked up his other gift: a new, yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

He drove all over Europe, including stops in Germany, Spain, Italy, and France. Sometimes he stayed in large cities and other times in tiny coastal villages.

He was quite adventurous but said that after being gone for so long, he began to miss people. Now and then, he would make friends or run into people he knew who were also traveling, but he felt lonely for most of the trip.

When I first met Gregory, he was still driving his yellow VW.

Gregory was a wonderful person

Gregory, photo by author

These are just a few examples of how variously interested he was in everything about life. He was an architect, an interior designer, an artist, a writer, an avid reader, a world traveler, a near-concert-level pianist, a singer in the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, an excellent cook, a gardener, an advocate for the LGBTQ Community, and, in my humble opinion, a near-perfect lover, friend, partner, soul mate, husband, and more!

I will tell more of Gregory’s stories as they occur to me. Stay tuned!