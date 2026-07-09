Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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mike galvin
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I do love your Gregory stories. You were so lucky to have shared a life with such a wonderful man. A decade younger, more Brady Bunch than Leave It To Beaver but so much of this resonates. I think we almost all first Came Out as Bi partly because in the 60s and 70s flat out Gay was just too taboo still and partly because in ths teen culture we'd grown up in we all had at least one girlfriend whom we had been deeply fond of even if not quite "In Love" as we were trying so hard to be.

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