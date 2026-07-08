Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Ted Patchell's avatar
Ted Patchell
1h

Your Gregory stories are told with such love. And a noticeable dash of reality!. Thank you for remembering.

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Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
3h

Lovely tribute and beautiful photos!

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