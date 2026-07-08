All photographs of Gregory are from the Maire Family Album (with permission)

Gregory Maire,— July 4, 1948 — October 4, 2015.

When thinking back about my husband of 41 years (the last 12 of which he lived with dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease), I have my memories, my stories, and my imagination. Also, from what I did know about him through our life together and from family stories, I have a private, personal biography of who he was, his likes and dislikes, his philosophies of life, and other summary items. For the most part, I probably know a lot about him.

When I think back about him, I often forget that he was a more complex person than I can paint for you here in my writing. In this essay, I would like to discuss the parts of his life I did not experience and to look more closely at some of the stories I heard from the family during visits to Indiana and Michigan, where they lived.

In many ways, when you really come down to it, I probably cannot begin to imagine how many things I did not know about him, his life, and his past. Psychology says that there are really three people in one person: 1) the one everybody knows, 2) the one only special people know, and 3) the one no one else knows.

Interesting how different those stories can be: your life shared with all your family and friends, the life you share only with the special people in your life, and the life you never talk about to anyone else. The latter part dies with you.

So, for those stories I didn’t know and will never know, I will have to be content to sit with Gregory’s picture album of the past and let those stories pass into oblivion. Maybe this is why I so love to write memoirs, to put in black and white those things that would otherwise disappear when I die.

In the last few pieces here for Prism & Pen, I have talked about how often in creative non-fiction memory fails one, embellishment subtly changes the reality of one’s experience, and aging erases many of the stories altogether.

This story’s purpose is to try to remember some of the verbal histories that Gregory’s family told about him and stories he told about himself over our 41 years together. It is in no particular chronological order; the stories were written as they came to mind and as I remembered them.

Gregory was a wonderful child

As a young boy, Gregory was kind, loving, intelligent, creative, talented in drawing and music, and well-behaved. In many ways, he was an ideal son to Helen and Edward, and if he did cause any trouble for them, it was because of his positive traits, not because of anything he did that was disobedient or “bad.” His parents raised him to be independent and curious about life, and often those very traits backfired on them.

Gregory was an Altar Boy

Both Helen and Edward were strict parents, practicing Catholics with all the discipline that was brought to the family through their religion. Let me summarize by saying that Gregory was an altar boy for many years, active in the church, and believed in God and the Catholic Dogma. He was not the kind of child who misbehaved on the side when he could get away with it, for example, smoking, drinking, or inappropriate activities with girls or other boys.

Gregory was raised by his mother and two brothers

Edward, Gregory’s father, was often away from home on business trips. His father’s father, Joe, left home when Edward was a child, and his mother, Carrie, was called “somewhat crazy” by the family. The point is that Gregory’s father had no experience or idea of what it took to be a father, and therefore, he wasn’t.

Helen purportedly told Edward, “You messed up our two other sons, Mark and Alan, so this one, Gregory, is going to be mine.”

Gregory loved his grandmother.

He often visited her in the small town of Goshen, Indiana. She was very frugal, so she taught Gregory how to take a sponge bath instead of running the tub . Her instructions were: “Wash yourself down as far up as possible. Then wash yourself as far high as possible. Then wash possible!”

Grandmother Carrie lived across from the city hall, an old turn-of-the-century building. Gregory loved to walk along the first-floor cornice that ran from the top of the stairs at the front of the building to the top of the stairs at the back, and Grandma allowed it, even though falling off would have injured him badly.

The Elkhart County, Indiana Courthouse (1871/1905-) Wikipedia. Ted Shideler

Gregory was momma’s boy

He learned to play the piano at Helen’s insistence, attended church regularly, also at her insistence, got all “A” grades in school, and was generally well-behaved. At this time, the family was living in Connecticut.

He spent most of his time with a group of close friends. He was in his high school’s drama club and chorus. Sometimes, without his parents knowing, Gregory and his friends took the train to New York City for the day .

Gregory’s brothers played an important role in his life

Gregory did not come out gay until he was an adult, but the markers were there from an early age. He used to help his mother decorate their home and rearrange the furniture. He loved to read Helen’s magazines. He taught himself to cook.

His two brothers, 10 and 15 years older, were more like fathers to him. Both brothers were somewhat raucous and often in trouble in school and the community. This did not affect Gregory and his good-behavior halo. He loved his brothers very much, but did not allow their bad behavior to influence him.

Once, he admitted to me, as he began to explore his gayness when we were first a couple, that he didn’t just “like” his oldest brother, Al, but thought it was in a homosexual, sexual way.

Can you imagine what these feelings must have been like for Gregory to live with, not having any role model, information that might help him understand his feelings, or anyone with whom to talk?

He loved animals, and the family always had a cat

The cats shown below are Shadow, a black-and-white cat, and Lettuce, a ginger cat.

Here is one story he tells about Lettuce: he gave that cat its name because, like most cats who snuggle up on something warm, it liked to sleep in the large wooden salad bowl that Gregory’s mother kept on the clothes dryer.

Another story he tells is when, as a very young boy, he arrived in the kitchen and announced to his mother, “Lettuce is NOT in the dryer!”

His mother calmly replied, “Lettuce better NOT be in the dryer! He could die if he is.” At this, Gregory turned on his heel, rushed to the laundry room, and, as you can guess, stopped the dryer and released Lettuce. Disaster averted!

Gregory (much older than when the above story took place) with his cat Lettuce

Gregory had one gay role model

A friend of the family, Jack Bonar (RIP), extremely gay for his time, and part of East Coast Society, was the one and only gay role model for Gregory. He was an excellent role model in how he lived his life but did not try to “convert” Gregory, just show him the finer things in life .

Jack often took Gregory to New York during Gregory’s teen years to visit museums and attend Broadway musicals and plays. Jack was an interior designer, and Gregory learned much from him, possibly inspiring the desire to become, as Gregory did, a designer as well.

Gregory was always hard on himself

In many ways, I cannot imagine what it must have been like growing up for Gregory! I know there was conflict within and pressure on himself, which he alluded to only rarely in our conversations. He expected so much of himself, as did his mother, and he was most likely very hard on himself during his growing-up years.

In many ways, he was the epitome of The Best Little Boy in all he did. I can imagine how difficult the combination of the above was for this little boy, and then for him as a teenager.

Remembering Gregory’s Black Grand Piano

As an interior designer, he had helped many clients purchase their pianos from Gizelle, the owner of Safir’s Piano Emporium, so he wanted to purchase one for himself there. Gregory took his mom and niece to the showroom so they could help him choose his new piano.

He asked Gizelle about pricing. She replied, “First, you have sold so many pianos for me; you know I will do well by you. Second, don’t ask about the price. Play as many pianos as you want until you find the one that speaks to you. Then we will talk about price!”

He auditioned several dozen pianos with the jury of his mother and niece chiming in. Bits of Bach and Chopin echoed through the otherwise empty two-floor showrooms of pianos of every size, every finish, and every maker. I hadn’t realized that the sounds pianos make could be as varied as the differences in human voices. Gregory called it “feeling the action of the piano.”

Eventually, he found one that said, “Gregory, I love you!” Helen and Renee agreed, and they approached Gizelle. True to her promise, she made him an offer he could not refuse. She gave him the piano at her cost — not only the cost, but also what she had paid for it five years earlier when she obtained it!

The grand piano was a hand-built Kawai parlor size, five to six feet long, with a matte black finish. At home, Gregory always made it his business to dust the piano carefully and to avoid leaving any fingerprints on the lid. Also, unlike many movies you may have seen where the piano is covered in a shawl and filled with framed photographs, nothing was ever on top of the piano. “It just shouldn’t be done,” Gregory would say.

Years later, when Gregory could no longer play the piano due to his Alzheimer’s/ Dementia, he decided to sell it. He said, “If I can’t play it as well as I used to, I would rather someone have it who can. I can always listen to my Chopin on my CDs.”

We advertised the piano for sale, and a young pianist and composer who had just moved to Chicago from Los Angeles found us. He came to the house several times to audition the piano, and he, too, heard it say, “I love you!” It was sold.

Gregory was always a cat person

In my life with Gregory, we have had cats named Broadway, Hoover, Mariah, Gigi, and Emma. Gregory loved cats and was not a dog person.

We found Broadway, a Calico, in the window well of a burned-out church on Broadway Avenue near our apartment. Her difficult beginnings made her a difficult cat to live with, but she loved Gregory, and they were best mates.

All cat photos taken by Michael

Hoover, a gray tabby, I got from a pet shop when Gregory was touring England. Now, I’m not sure why I did that on my own; we usually made decisions like this jointly. Maybe I was lonely. Maybe when I dropped into the pet shop in our neighborhood, I fell in love! When Gregory came home from England, the cat fell in love with him, and they also became best mates.

Mariah, an American Short Hair, came to us from a friend who used to breed cats. We fell in love with her and had to promise the breeder that we would not remove her front claws or breed her. We did neither.

When we picked her up from the breeder, I felt unwell and home from school. Gregory went to work, and I spent the day in bed with Mariah. That bonding must have been important to Mariah and me, for I finally had a cat that loved me at least as much as it loved Gregory.

Next came Gigi (front) and Emma (back). Gregory was well into his journey with Alzheimer’s disease, and the cats were a welcome diversion for both of us. As always, Gregory showed great patience with them as we raised the two young kitties.