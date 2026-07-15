Gregory (RIP) taken by author

In the last few pieces, I have talked about how, in creative non-fiction, memory often fails one, embellishment subtly changes the reality of one’s experience, and aging erases many of the stories altogether.

This story’s purpose is to try to remember some more of the verbal histories that Gregory’s family told about him and stories he told about himself over our 41 years together. It is in no particular chronological order; the stories were written as they came to mind and as I remembered them.

Now that Gregory has moved on, after living with dementia, most likely Alzheimer’s Disease, it is now more than important to get them down in black and white.

This is part III. Click here to go to Part I. Click here to go to Part II.

Gregory’s Grandfather Otto Story #1

Gregory (RIP) Grandfather Otto (RIP) and Mother Helen (RIP)

Otto was married to Verona, Gregory’s Grandfather and Grandmother. Otto and Verona were Gregory’s mom’s parents.

Otto and Gregory had a lot in common. First, they looked a lot like each other, not in the above photo, but when Gregory was much older. Next, they were both tall and svelte. They were both intelligent and somewhat private, but when they spoke, people listened and were amazed at what they said.

For Gregory, often these characteristics would cause people he met for the first time to think he was cold and aloof when really he was generally calm, quiet, and self-assured. After people got to know him better, they could not help but admire and love him.

Gregory’s Grandfather Otto Story #2: Grandfather Otto’s walking stick

Photo of Gregory’s Grandfather Otto’s Walking Stick

Being older, Otto, Gregory’s grandfather, used a walking stick. The interesting thing about Otto’s cane is that he “grew it”.

There was a slender, newer tree growing in their backyard, and it died. Otto dug it up, took off the branches and sanded the trunk, smoothed its root end, and polished it. He took it to a friend who was a silversmith, and they added a delicate silver chain and anchor to the cane.

Gregory cherished the cane after his mom passed; it was handed down to him. To this day, the cane lives in the umbrella stand just inside the front door of our condo.

Gregory’s Grandfather Otto Story #3: Grandfather Otto communicates

Manhattan Cocktail photo from Google

When Otto was quite old, he lived with Gregory and his family, Mom Helen, and Dad Edward. Otto caused no problems, never got in the way of any family arguments, kept pretty much to himself, and was “low in upkeep”.

One thing Otto did demand, however, in his quiet way, was that dinner be on time. When he was hungry, he was hungry. He would subtly show that he was hungry and that dinner was late when Helen and Ed took longer than usual with their regular evening Manhattans by doing something very Otto.

Manhattan, a cocktail typically made with rye whiskey or bourbon, vermouth, and bitters and traditionally served with a maraschino cherry as a garnish. The Manhattan, regarded as the first modern cocktail, is considered a timeless classic and is one of the most popular mixed drinks worldwide.

Before continuing Otto’s Story #3, I might add that as a young boy, Gregory was an adept bartender. He would often make Manhattans for his parents’ evening routine, their pre-dinner cocktail. When Helen and Ed entertained, Gregory would bartend at the party and knew how to make most common cocktails..

Back to Otto (which affectionately Gregory would offer to spell backward for you!) Otto, being hungry and Helen and Ed taking extra time with their cocktails, would show his discomfort, call it very mild anger, by stationing himself just out of sight, around the living room archway, and gently bouncing his cane, pictured above, with rubber tip, on the floor. This would always cause Helen or Ed to reply, “OK Otto, we will be with you very shortly.”

The relationships between everyone in the family, Helen, Ed, Otto, and Gregory, were always respectful and loving. By then, older brothers Mark and Alan had families of their own, but all respected Otto. They, in many ways, really did make the ideal family.

Gregory’s Grandfather Otto Story #4: Grandfather Otto’s Blocks.

Photo by author of Ott’s blocks as built by Gregory

Otto had two sets of building blocks made in Germany from stone composite. They were very old, as Otto used to play with them when he was a boy.

Gregory tells of his wonderful times playing with those blocks as a boy, sitting at the foot of Otto in his rocking chair, who, in turn, was reading the daily newspaper and smoking his pipe, with classical music playing on the Victrola. A Victrola is the Victor Talking Machine Company's trademark for its line of wind-up phonographs, which began in 1906.

Gregory attributed his love of classical music, especially Chopin, and his decision to become an architect to Otto. Gregory never took up Otto’s pipe smoking habit. During our years together, I would watch Gregory, as an adult, play with those blocks and build some amazing structures.

Gregory was talented in many ways: papier-mâché Nativity

Photo by author, Nativity by Gregory, at age 9

Gregory’s talent showed itself at a very early age. One which he was always proud to talk about was his papier-mâché Nativity. He made it when he was eleven years old. He took a long time to make it, paying detailed attention to each “character”, their faces, their postures, their costumes. He used gold doilies, cloth material, gold cord, gold stars, and corn cob husks.

When Gregory grew up and left for college and then married Barbara, his mom carefully kept and protected the Nativity, displaying it each Christmas in their living room on a low hutch under a window. Many years later, she presented it to Gregory and me as the honored keepsake it was. She knew we would love and preserve it. To this day, with Gregory gone for ten+ years, it holds a place of honor in my Christmas, and its story is recounted to newcomers.

Gregory was talented in many ways: Beaded Indigenous People Bracelets

From the Maire Family Album

Another early-age talent he possessed was making what was called in those pre-Indigenous People days, Indian Bead Bracelets and Necklaces. His family owned a largish sailboat and would take weekly adventures on it and a monthly trip around the Great Lakes. Gregory loved those times and easily occupied himself while his parents were working on the boat. He would sit at the end of a dock for hours weaving the beaded jewelry on a loom.

Gregory was the only one who could run the Grandmother’s Clock

This is a story about the Grandmother Clock. It is not a Grandfather Clock because it is more petite and therefore more like a Grandmother's than a Grandfather's. It was a gift to Gregory’s mom and dad, Helen and Ed, from Uncle Joe. It now calls our guest room home.

Once, a long time ago, Helen came home from shopping to find Gregory, a child of nine or ten, sitting on the living room carpet with his legs crossed and the entire interior of the Grandmother Clock laid out in pieces on a blanket around him. “Whatever do you think you are doing?” she demanded.

“Shhhhh,” replied Gregory, “you’ll make me forget how it goes back together.” Helen was smart enough to leave him alone and to retire to the kitchen to put away the groceries. You see, Gregory had been the only one in the family since Uncle Joe who had ever been able to keep the clock ticking. And often, the clock had chosen not to.

To this day, the clock is temperamental, and now I am the only one who knows how to keep it going.

Maire was often Marie

Often, people with unusual names have to spell their names for others countless times. Sometimes it can make them want to scream. Often, people would hear MAIRE but pronounce it as MARIE. Or seeing MAIRE would pronounce it MARIE.

Gregory came up with this unique way of telling people about his last name, “You spell Maire like a horse with an “i” in the middle, MA-i-RE, and please be careful not to pronounce it Marie. He always did this with a smile, and people got it!

Many More To Come

There are many more stories to come, and you will find them here!