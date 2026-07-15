Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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What's Queer About Gay?'s avatar
What's Queer About Gay?
29m

Thanks for another touching post, Michael, about the memories you have of Gregory and your shared life together for over 40 years. I enjoy how you show that life lingers in the objects that remain. The objects we choose to keep, or pass down. Objects that carry memory and meaning, like the cane, the building blocks, and the “grandmother” clock. This particular story reminds us that memory isn’t only what we recall. It’s what we preserve, what we handover, and what we allow others to hold when we no longer can, along with the telling of those objects to keep their personal meanings alive.

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mike galvin's avatar
mike galvin
2h

Love this. You know you're a Boomer if your grandparents drank Manhattans. I recently watched the great old movie It's a Mad Mad Mad World and my biggest laugh was when Jim Backus as the WASP lush pilot hands the wheel of the Cessna to a terrified Buddy Hackett complaining his drink is too sweet. "I'll show you how to make an Old Fashioned the old fashioned way - just like Dear Old Dad!"

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