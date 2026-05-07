This is number two of three articles on the garden at 2635 Poplar, Evanston, Il U.S. To catch up on number one, click here.

Our property at 2635 Poplar Avenue was on a huge lot in Evanston, 50’ x 100’, approximately the size of four Chicago city lots.

On the front of the property sat the original 1896 farmhouse, which was converted to two rental units when we purchased it.

The back of the property housed a 1915 loft building, with the first floor originally a horse-buggy repair shop. We converted that into Gregory’s architecture studio. We lived upstairs in a loft-style apartment on the second floor, and Michael’s Museum lived in the third-floor guest room.

The garden, front and back, was wonderful and I miss it today now that I live in the condo.

Here are some photos of the back garden and the garage roof sitting area: