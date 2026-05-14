Gregory overseeing the back garden reconstruction

First, a review of 2635 Poplar Avenue, Evanston, Illinois, of Gardens 1 and Gardens 2. Then, photographs of the side and back gardens architecture after a major installation took place.

Our property at 2635 Poplar Avenue was on a huge lot in Evanston, 50’ x 100’, approximately the size of four Chicago city lots.

On the front of the property sat the original 1896 farmhouse, which was converted to two rental units when we purchased it.

The back of the property housed a 1915 loft building, with the first floor originally a horse-buggy repair shop. We converted that into Gregory’s architecture studio. We lived upstairs in a loft-style apartment on the second floor, and Michael’s Museum lived in the third-floor guest room.

The garden, front, side, and back, was wonderful, and I miss it today now that I live in the condo.