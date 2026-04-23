Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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mike galvin
Apr 23

Golden Gate Park in San Francisco also has a smaller but really nice Japanese Garden.

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Vivien Beere's avatar
Vivien Beere
Apr 23

Thank you so much! I did post grad work in Portland and loved the city and these gardens. I now have your photos(mine weren’t nearly as good)! It is as you say a mesemerisingly beautiful place, especially in spring as the trees are coming into leaf and blossom appears to highlight special spots that are otherwise marked in stone and moments to breathe.

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