I visited my dear friend, Patricia Anderson, at her home in Portland, Oregon, in 2016. Visiting the Japanese garden was only one of our wonderful adventures. To me, the most amazing thing about the garden is that it twists and turns and curves around a hilly, mountainous type of terrain, revealing new delights every time you change directions. Also, I always like adventures that have a gift shop 😀!

The Portland Japanese Garden is a renowned cultural and landscape garden located in Washington Park, Portland. Established in 1963 and opened to the public in 1967, it was created to promote peace and cultural understanding between the U.S. and Japan after World War II.

Designed by Japanese landscape architect Takuma Tono, the garden is considered one of the most authentic Japanese gardens outside Japan.

Google