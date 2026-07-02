Photographs: An Art Show By Gregory Maire
I mounted an art show for my husband Gregory (RIP) when he was living at the Lieberman Memory Care Center
Gregory was always creative but came to painting with oil sticks when he was halfway through his journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. The daughter of a woman who lives in our condo is a prolific painter and invited Gregory to join her for a “play date” at her studio. Her name is Nancy Rosen, and you can see some of her work at https://www.nrosen.com
For the next year and a half, before Gregory moved to Lieberman, he would spend a few hours at Nancy’s studio on Wednesdays. Like Nancy, he became prolific, creating close to 200 paintings in that year and a half.
We used to call Nancy our “Art Angel,” and Gregory often told her that she created a new life for him.
Even though he was fairly advanced with dementia, he enjoyed the art show, took pride in being the center of attention, and sold a few paintings to other residents on the independent living floor and to employees.
On another “photograph Thursday,” I will feature photographs of Gregory and Nancy at work creating art.