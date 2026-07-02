Gregory was always creative but came to painting with oil sticks when he was halfway through his journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. The daughter of a woman who lives in our condo is a prolific painter and invited Gregory to join her for a “play date” at her studio. Her name is Nancy Rosen, and you can see some of her work at https://www.nrosen.com

For the next year and a half, before Gregory moved to Lieberman, he would spend a few hours at Nancy’s studio on Wednesdays. Like Nancy, he became prolific, creating close to 200 paintings in that year and a half.

We used to call Nancy our “Art Angel,” and Gregory often told her that she created a new life for him.

Even though he was fairly advanced with dementia, he enjoyed the art show, took pride in being the center of attention, and sold a few paintings to other residents on the independent living floor and to employees.

On another “photograph Thursday,” I will feature photographs of Gregory and Nancy at work creating art.