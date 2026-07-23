Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Anthony DiPietro's avatar
Anthony DiPietro
6h

The director of the art museum where I work is a distinguished Kahlo scholar, so we love Kahlo a little extra here. 😊

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Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
6h

Anthony, What an amazing person and what an amazing life she led. I own the DVD and have watched her biography movie at least 1/2 a dozen times:

https://athome.fandango.com/content/browse/details/Frida/32991?cmp=OrganicSearch~Vudu~GoogleWatch

Fondly, Michael

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