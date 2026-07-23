Photographs: Frida Kalo
At College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, 2021
From The College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, Illinois
McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage:
This 2021 exhibit focuses more on “the person” than on her famous artwork. Having seen the show, I have a new understanding of Ms. Kalo.
The director of the art museum where I work is a distinguished Kahlo scholar, so we love Kahlo a little extra here. 😊
Anthony, What an amazing person and what an amazing life she led. I own the DVD and have watched her biography movie at least 1/2 a dozen times:
https://athome.fandango.com/content/browse/details/Frida/32991?cmp=OrganicSearch~Vudu~GoogleWatch
Fondly, Michael