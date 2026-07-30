Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Anthony DiPietro's avatar
Anthony DiPietro
5h

Love the idea of a visual hands series. Love seeing hands human holding hands with cat-hands! ...And love the gender-F of it all with painted nails. I started painting mine during early COVID, and I paint them now for a handful of reasons, not only related to gender and the social functions of compliments that you point out. It is also a self-care practice: my nails have never been healthier than when I actively take care of them. And since I change my color every week, I can choose a color based on the chakra I want to focus on that week.

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2 replies by Michael Horvich and others
Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
4h

WQAG, Never thought about it as "Queering my nails!" but you are on target. Why not! Fondly, Michael

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