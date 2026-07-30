I have always loved the idea of photographing hands. I have wanted to do a series on hands for many years now, but never did anything about it. Now might be the time with this inaugural post of “Hands”.

Now that I am on Substack (having moved from Medium. com but still posting QUEER stories there), I find that I have been able to broaden what I write about and what I can share with my readers.

I have been able to include not only QUEER stories, but other stories, sharing my love of collecting, sharing some of what I call my “Art Photography”, posting poetry, and most recently the creation of the “I Write Because … Project” to hear from other Substack writers about why they write, what their writing means to them.

Back to the above photos of my hands, I call these photographs: GENDER FUCK #1 and GENDER FUCK #2

Not long ago, when having my nails done, which I do not do often, I decided to have my nails painted. In some ways it was a protest against it being “inappropriate” for a man to do (but clear shiny is OK?). It was also a way to say, “Hey world I am gay!”

Whenever I see a man with painted nails, I always go out of my way to compliment them. The compliments are always received well and with an air of surprise that I not only noticed their nails, but also that I said something nice about them.

Usually, painted nails for men are seen on young men. Seeing this 70- to 80-ish-old man with white hair and painted nails draws a lot of attention.

I also admit that complimenting a younger man on his painted nails is a way of cruising, not that I am trying to pick them up, but it is a way to spend a few appropriate moments with them.

Here is a hand portrait of my friend John’s hands, which was done several decades ago when I first thought of the “Hand Series,” which never was actualized:

Finally, some of my hands, those of my husband’s (RIP), and of my cats Gigi & Emma (RIP)