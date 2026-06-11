I visited the San Diego Zoo in 2010. I was visiting my God-Family: Amethel, Ken Parel-Sewell, and my God-Sons: Kai, and Paz.

The San Diego Zoo is widely regarded as one of the best zoos in the world. With its extensive collection of animals, stunning exhibits, and commitment to conservation, it has garnered numerous accolades and achieved global recognition. The zoo is consistently ranked among the top zoos worldwide, attracting millions of visitors each year.

One of the factors that contributes to the San Diego Zoo’s esteemed reputation is its incredible diversity of animal species. Spread over 100 acres, the zoo is home to more than 3,500 animals representing over 650 species. From rare and endangered species to unique and exotic wildlife, visitors can witness the wonders of the animal kingdom up close. https://www.ncesc.com

Being spread over 100 acres, I was worried that I would not be able to walk the zoo, so we rented a wheelchair and the boys “pushed” me around the place. The decision made me feel OLD, but it was worse to worry about not being able to last the entire experience and disappointing my hosts. I rationalized having to ride in a wheelchair thusly: I may be old, but what if I was a 20-something, professional football player who had sprained his ankle in a daring, goal-winning game move and had to be at this zoo party, injury or not?

After an exhausting afternoon, we settled in at the park’s closing parade. All animals were puppets, not live ones. A great spectacle celebrating a great zoo and one that holds great respect for animal life.