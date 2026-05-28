It begins in Lake Michigan and ends in the Mississippi River. Early on, it ran in one direction, and engineers in 1800 reversed its flow. Over time, the river has been filthy, litter-filled, and unhealthy. Now it is clean and swimmable (although not allowed due to the danger posed by all the boats). One can walk almost the entire river and enjoy not only the water but also visit shops and restaurants. It features water taxis to get from one side of downtown Chicago to the other and south to Chinatown. The Chicago Architectural Center also offers educational tours. It is great fun seeing the iconic buildings from this angle. The river is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day.