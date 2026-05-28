Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
4h

Lovely. So glad our city figured out how to utilize such a significant and beautiful location.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael A. Horvich, Creativity Ltd. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture