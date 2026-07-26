Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Michael Horvich
3h

Antonio, I like: "Humanity begins again each time we refuse to let another person’s suffering become invisible." But even worse is when we make the suffering disappear as if it never existed. That fucks history! Like trying to rewrite the Holocaust or disappearing transgender people. Fondly, Michael

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
3h

“Words carry meaning. They speak if you will listen” feels like the heart of this poem. What troubles me most is not that words have lost their power, but that they can be deliberately emptied, distorted, and used against the people who most need to be heard. Humanity begins again each time we refuse to let another person’s suffering become invisible.

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