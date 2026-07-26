AI generated: words humanity

In the past, words alone could do the job very well,

If only because they were spoken with truth and love.

While now a days they just seem to make things cloudy,

And serve the continuing disrespect and denial of rights.



Words carry Meaning. They speak if you will listen.

They speak even if you are unable or unwilling to reply.

They have meaning, and they honorably carry it along.

And now, is it trite to say ‘more than ever ’ we need words?

We need awareness. We need truth. We need to listen.

So many tell us that lies are the real truth, not vice versa,

But the truth is that so many of today’s words are lies,

Meant to convince, to persuade, and to cover the truth.

So many are downtrodden, and they are walked all over.

So many are told to be less than they really can/should be.

So many are feared, if only because of their differences.

And that is the reason we so need to continue the fight.

Humanity is for all, at all times, no matter what the fight.

Yet unkindness seems to be the rule of our beliefs and actions.

Humanity no longer seems to have been created for us humans.

Instead greed, selfishness, and lies seem to own words and prevail.

When will “an eye for an eye” again be able to see what is going on?

When will “liberty and justice for all” once again include all people?

When will “reason rules” again be the law, way, and belief of the land?

When will we stop ignoring suffering so others can flush golden toilets?

Words, once powerful tools for truth and love, are now often used to deceive and deny rights. Humanity, meant for all, is overshadowed by greed, selfishness, and lies, and the fight for equality and justice continues.