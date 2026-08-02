Old man's hands

This poem was written by Pepper Miller, fellow Substacker. He shared his poem with me and commented on two of my recent posts: Collection: Hands and Photography: Hands.

Thank you Pepper for sharing and for allowing me to post.

Fondly,

Michael

Hands

Weathered and creased, these hands of mine,

Eighty years of tales they intertwine.

From dawn till dusk, they’ve toiled and spun,

Beneath the glowing morning sun.

Sawing, mowing, planting seeds,

Washing, cooking, meeting needs.

Tasks manual and chores unending,

Yet never once, their strength pretending.

Fathers’ aid when others failed,

Hands that calmed when children wailed.

Scarred by time and tasks gone awry,

Yet they gently raised my angels high.

Two children held with boundless love,

Guiding them through and above.

Caressing my wife, my love so true,

For fifty-seven years, these hands knew.

To my grave, these hands I’ll take,

Clasped in prayer for blessings’ sake.

With grace they’ve served through life’s demands—

These, forever, are my hands.