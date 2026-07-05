Due to the appropriateness of this poem’s subject for the July 4th holiday, and in memory of my husband Gregory (RIP) on what would have been his 78th birthday, it is being published in the Saturday “Questionnaire” slot, which in turn will be posted in the Sunday in the poetry slot.

This poem was originally written in 1990 while on an airplane headed for home in Chicago after a San Francisco vacation. It was on a “red-eye” flight, and sometime during the four-hour flight, the sun began to rise. The poem reflects what I saw from my window seat and the beauty of a sunrise at 35,000 feet, cruising altitude.

It has been published several times since, was read to my husband, my love Gregory (RIP), at our Civil Union Ceremony in Vermont in 2000, and is on the back of his memory card in 2015.

It is celebrated here again in 2026, the tenth anniversary of Gregory’s passing, our 50th wedding anniversary, and for July 4th, the birthday of Gregory and of our nation!

RAINBOW

Like a red flame ribbon,

Then orange and yellow,

A hint of green streaks into blue.

Above, the shadow of clouds,

Watching, but not joining.

Beneath, a level below, the earth waits.

It will be day, again.

And with day,

The colors will cease to exist.

Will go unnoticed, unimagined.

By those who slept,

And by those sleeping yet.

A promise that the essence,

Will not be lost,

It cloaks the black.