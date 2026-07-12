POETRY: Sometimes I Wonder At The World
Who am I and what do I believe?
Sometimes
When I wake in the morning
And pass the bathroom mirror
I wonder, “Who is that fat, ugly, old man?”
“Only me!”
So many years later in time
And what I see is a reflection
Of all that I have become since I was born.
A nurturer
A giver, a helper, an advisor
A friend, a companion, a lover
And that is to name only a few of who I am.
Respectful
Understanding, compassionate
Non-judgemental, and generous
And that is only a little of what I can do.
People matter
To me at all times over time
We all deserve to be ourselves
No matter what others think or believe.
Mutually
Supporting each other in needs
Supporting each other in wants
After ALL we are ALL the same, you and me.
Searching
for a home, warmth, food, health
Security, safety, acceptance, love
That is enough to guarantee our human rights.
Historically
It is a lot better than it was before
But why tolerance and acceptance
Shouldn’t our existence be enough to qualify us?
Variations
We need to identify and label who we are
Living within the continuum of “normal”
While wanting to be accepted also for our differences.
Advocacy
LGBTQIA+, Black, Hispanic, Indigenous,
Pacific Islander, Asian, elderly, homeless,
Hungry, disabled, infirm, mentally/physically challenged,
LGBTQIAPQA2S+
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex
Questioning, asexual, pansexual, and others
Ally, Indigenous people 2-spirit, with the + sign for more.
Currently,
A point of contention among many people
All around the world, things must change
As things continue to heat up, I wonder how it will all end.
This is a question I've been asking myself for a long time. Love the picture haha