Sometimes

When I wake in the morning

And pass the bathroom mirror

I wonder, “Who is that fat, ugly, old man?”

“Only me!”

So many years later in time

And what I see is a reflection

Of all that I have become since I was born.

A nurturer

A giver, a helper, an advisor

A friend, a companion, a lover

And that is to name only a few of who I am.

Respectful

Understanding, compassionate

Non-judgemental, and generous

And that is only a little of what I can do.

People matter

To me at all times over time

We all deserve to be ourselves

No matter what others think or believe.

Mutually

Supporting each other in needs

Supporting each other in wants

After ALL we are ALL the same, you and me.

Searching

for a home, warmth, food, health

Security, safety, acceptance, love

That is enough to guarantee our human rights.

Historically

It is a lot better than it was before

But why tolerance and acceptance

Shouldn’t our existence be enough to qualify us?

Variations

We need to identify and label who we are

Living within the continuum of “normal”

While wanting to be accepted also for our differences.

Advocacy

LGBTQIA+, Black, Hispanic, Indigenous,

Pacific Islander, Asian, elderly, homeless,

Hungry, disabled, infirm, mentally/physically challenged,

LGBTQIAPQA2S+

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex

Questioning, asexual, pansexual, and others

Ally, Indigenous people 2-spirit, with the + sign for more.

Currently,

A point of contention among many people

All around the world, things must change

As things continue to heat up, I wonder how it will all end.









