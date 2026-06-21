Photograph by dear friend Jerome (Jake) Bloom

Sunrise Old Maple

The sun rises,

Need I say, “Each morning”?

Without any expectations,

Except possibly just hoping for a gentle rainstorm.

The homes behind,

Need I say, “Stand firmly constructed",

Without any expectations,

Except possibly a new clapboard now and then.

While the old Maple,

Strong and tall, “Basks in the sun”.

Without any expectations,

Except possibly a chirping bird, babies, a nest.

For Nature each day,

Life continues to unfold serendipitously,

Without any expectations,

Except possibly for the arrival of night.

While for each day,

People have oh so many expectations,

Some appropriate some not,

For that is what they do.

And for each day,

People are born and eventually die,

Having met or not met,

Superfluous expectations.

Oh, how closely,

The trees, the homes, and the sun,

Stand so majestically in place,

Going about each day.

While we people,

Ponder, fret, deny, avoid, and fear,

Clinging to our expectations,

Missing most of life’s joy.

For we will die,

While sun, houses, and trees continue,

Without any regard for us or,

Our arrival or departure.

People will leave,

Taking with our hopes and expectations,

Lives, lived happily or not,

Being here but a while.

In the end scheme

of all things, the expectations we hold

Do not really matter at all,

Only ending up memories.





