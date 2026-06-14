Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AsukaHotaru's avatar
AsukaHotaru
11h

I came in thinking about old photographs and somehow... ended up checking the mirror like it had been gossiping about me. The shift from youth to age has that quiet ache where I want to be kinder to every version of myself, even the blurry shoebox ones I’d probably hide from first.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Horvich
Alan Teller's avatar
Alan Teller
12h

Beautiful Michael.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Horvich
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael A. Horvich, Creativity Ltd. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture