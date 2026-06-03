Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

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Michael Horvich
4h

Andrea, How difficult for you. My not wanting/needing another relationshp is because Gregory was the greatest love of my life, my soul/spirit mate. And he died. Very different from your situation! Fondly, Michael

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Andrea Stoeckel's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel
4h

My wife literally kicked me out of a 25 year relationship forcing me to be homeless for 4 1/2 months. I am not sure I want to be in a love relationship either. I get it

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