Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Keith Aron's avatar
Keith Aron
May 6

Michael, you are a true exemplar of generosity. Seriously. You give in so many ways and I feel sure you make an impact that reflects this. Thanks for sharing your big heart with the world! 💝💝💝

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Girl on a Downtown Train
May 6

Cheers Michael, we need more people like you in the world. Never be ashamed of who you are or for asking for help. I love your art too! Shine on you crazy Diamond 💎

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