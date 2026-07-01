Liberty Mirror, Designed by Seletti

It was hard to find a photo of “vanity,” so I settled for this one—perhaps it proved to be more than appropriate for a gay man discussing vanity! Vanity, according to my dictionary, is excessive pride in or admiration of one’s own appearance or achievement. Is EXCESSIVE the keyword here?

The other night, I don’t know why, I was thinking about vanity as I studied my face in the mirror. Maybe I do know why. Recently, I received the diagnosis of Bell’s palsy:

Bell’s palsy is a type of facial paralysis that results in a temporary inability to control the facial muscles on the affected side of the face. In most cases, the weakness is temporary and significantly improves over weeks. Symptoms can vary from mild to severe. They may include muscle twitching, weakness, or total loss of the ability to move one or, in rare cases, both sides of the face. Other symptoms include drooping of the eyebrow, a change in taste, and pain around the ear. Typically symptoms come on over 48 hours. Bell’s palsy can trigger an increased sensitivity to sound known as hyperacusis.

Selfies taken by author (Right w/ recent haircut :-)

My Bell’s palsy (not necessarily affectionately owning it) includes the left side of my face being drooped — with a lowered eyebrow, an eyelid that I can only close manually, a left nostril that will not blow, and upper and lower lips that do not work correctly. I cannot smile, but, gratefully, taste and chewing are unaffected. Only a little pain in my left ear and left jaw. For the most part, I am not in pain; I am just in discomfort.

I wasn’t sure I wanted to write about “my condition” to share with the LGBTQIA+ World, but when I was thinking about vanity, I decided that there was a larger message here about which I could write.

One of my sound bites about age is this: “When I get up in the morning and walk past the large mirror in my bathroom, I think, ‘Who is that fat, ugly, old man, and how in the hell did that happen?’”

Don’t get me wrong.

I still like/love myself. I accept who I am and who I have become thanks to having lived almost 80 years (next March). But I am no longer the twenty-year-old stud I used to be when I first came out. Again, that is OK because I have had the honor and privilege of having lived so long, and the alternative, having died, is not flattering.

One of the things that came to mind about aging and illness is that there seem to be two types of older folks out there. Those who refuse to talk about their “conditions” and those who cannot stop talking about their “conditions.”

Every time I visited my mother and father (both RIP), they would take me on a tour, one by one, of their medications and their purpose. They were lined up on the kitchen windowsill so they would not forget to take the allotted dosages at the appointed times. Based on this, and in opposition to it, I keep all my meds in an S—M—T—W—T—F—S—labeled plastic box in my bedside nightstand, with refills in another drawer, not visible to anyone but me.

I would like to think there could be a middle ground. Aging and the “conditions” that accompany it can be very isolating, frightening, and debilitating. I am one of those who do not like to “air my laundry” in public, and there are very few people with whom I choose to discuss my conditions.

Recently, however, I have realized that in the spirit of my writing, I am letting others know they are not alone in the world. Many other people find themselves in similar places, and it would be helpful to them if I addressed some of the “ugly” business of getting on in years.

I have just a very few older friends, gay and straight and bisexual, and of other gender identifications, with whom I am comfortable sharing information about my “conditions” and listening to their sharing.

When done correctly, it is helpful, insightful, and growth-oriented. It helps me understand where I am in the process of heading towards my death (tongue in cheek) compared to others headed in the same direction. And maybe it helps them.

I am still what I would call “good-looking,” if not handsome (once Bell’s palsy is done with me — and I am back to normal — 2 to 8 weeks is the prediction). I clean up well. My clothes are clean, pressed, and tastefully current. I am fit to take out in public and will not embarrass anyone. I do not smell. I do drool a little while eating (will be better again once Bell’s cures itself). I do not cough deeply or need to clear my throat with loud rasps (thank God — if she exists). I do not spit into the gutters as I pass them, and I do not keep a toothpick hanging out of the side of my mouth.

My beard is usually well-groomed, and it nicely and convincingly covers the pouch that mysteriously has shown up under my chin, not a “double chin”, just a puffy pouch.

The skin on my arms is referred to, I believe, as crepey, otherwise known as thin and wrinkled, so I prefer to wear only long-sleeve shirts. The skin is also easily bruised. It is dry and sometimes itchy, no matter how much cream I apply.

My sleeping habits have changed. Now, they have changed for the better, as when this almost 80-year-old man began vaping Indica before bedtime. Instead of lying there for God knows how long (I use that term again, although I am not religious and my version of God is probably different from most other people's) before falling asleep, I am now “gone” in about 15 minutes.

Thanks to medication, I no longer need to get up every 30 minutes during the night to pee. I can now go for between two and four hours, sometimes longer, without a bathroom break, which is conveniently located across the room, not too far from my bed.

Naps have become a luxury, if not a necessity. Being retired makes that easier to accomplish.

My sex drive is lower than when I was 20, and I guess that is OK. Even when my husband Gregory was alive, our sexual activities changed over time, and often, we were just as content to snuggle up with a good movie and a fresh, hot bowl of popcorn. We continued to enjoy banging each other’s brains out, just not as often.

If I snore, I am only bothering the cat, as my husband, Gregory, who died eight years ago due to complications of Dementia/Alzheimer’s, is no longer bothered by it. I do dream of him often, in some ways, he continues to be more than alive to me now that the dementia is no longer clouding his life.

My belly fat is due to my HIV meds. Blessed that HIV never turned into AIDS and blessed that I am still on my original drug “cocktail”, as it used to be called. My “T4” count is up to 700 (300 is when you are in “trouble”), and my viral load has been undetectable for several decades already!

Lipodystrophy, buildup of body fat, loss of body fat, or both, may be due to HIV infection or medicines used to treat HIV, but its actual cause is not understood. So the belly fat gained, with no loss in the face or butt, and that is a blessing!

My “regularity” (and this is a difficult one to admit) is not what it used to be. I will be somewhat euphemistic in discussing it. It used to be the first thing when I rose in the morning. Now, it is almost totally unpredictable. It used to be two or three times a day. Now, it is every other day or so.

Constipation becomes the rallying flag of the elderly, many of whom, if they are not intelligent or aware of themselves enough, end up in the emergency room for an unflattering, flatulence-filled procedure. Get the idea? Luckily that has not been me.

I need to pay close attention to the signals of a need to move my bowels. If I cannot get to a bathroom as needed, I do not need to talk about what happens. My mother always used to say the sign of an old person is that they talk about their bowels. I vowed when I was much younger to never talk about my bowels. But here I am talking about my bowels. I do not, however, at this point, think talking about my bowels will make me old. I AM OLD!

There are some foods I no longer like and some that no longer like me. I need to avoid late-night dinner dates and overeating. Some foods are too bland, some are too spicy, and a few are just right. Where are Goldilocks and the three bears when you need them?

I find I exercise less and walk less. And with less comes more less. But what can you do except try to walk more so the less doesn’t become way too little. Walking the stairs is more difficult, and I ALWAYS use the handrail as my balance is not as balanced as I would like it to be.

Sometimes, if I turn too quickly while “running” around the condo, putting things back where they belong, or if I sit up or stand up too quickly from lying in bed, I lose my balance but can quickly regain it. Falling is no fun.

I do have, living alone, one of those “I have fallen and cannot get up” devices, but I feel too young (?) and alert to wear the pendant. Instead, I have placed call buttons to the support service at my front door, in each of my two bathrooms, in the kitchen, by my bed, and at my desk. My sound bite is: “If something happens and I am too messed up to be able to crawl to the nearest emergency call button, just let me go peacefully!”

I can also “ask” Siri or Alexa for help if I am in trouble. If I am in trouble during office hours, I can call my condo's management office. Sometimes, if they haven’t heard from or seen me for a while, the managers call me to see how things are going. The front desk is there to help as well, 24/7/365.

I have a good memory and keep lists when needed. Most of the lists are on my iPhone, which I always have with me, and I remember to look at those lists. I found that what I affectionately call the “noun disease” began when I was 40, when I noticed I was easily forgetting things, especially when overworked and/or under pressure. That was the beginning of needing a list. I never got to the needing a list of my lists phase!

I try not to obsess when I cannot remember a name, an experience, or something I used to know more about. I am aware that being close to 80 years old has given my brain many, many things to occupy itself with, file away, and pull up when needed. Anyway, that is what computers are for. And I do know how to use one very well, thank you.

When I leave one room to get something or do something in another room, I often forget what I was going to get. I read somewhere that leaving one room and entering another signals the brain that a task has been completed. If you go back to where you came from, you will often remember why you left in the first place, and hopefully, leaving a second time will not cause you to forget again!

I think I have covered most of the things I am willing to cover. I know that many of these will also apply to people younger than me, and that is OK. Cannot worry about the world; their changes are their problem, not mine.

That is another benefit of growing older. I only take responsibility for what is mine to take and do not try to carry others with me unless they are important to others, and as they die off, there are fewer of those. (Again, tongue in cheek).

Also, a benefit of being older is that I have earned the right to do only what I want. No more, or very few, oughts and shoulds govern my life, my thoughts, my actions.

Also, I cancel. If I don’t feel well, if it is raining too hard, or if the snow is coming down … I cancel and reschedule. Sometimes, I cancel just because I feel like it!

To answer my question and the title of this essay, “Is it possible to be old and vain?” the answer is NO. Why bother? What will vanity do to change the reality of who you and your body have become? Besides, while it is very important to love yourself, vanity, excessive pride in or admiration of one’s own appearance or achievements, is probably never nice; it is just easier and better to avoid in old age.

For the most part, I am content with who and what I am at this juncture in life, and am grateful to be alive as well as I am and as well as I can be!