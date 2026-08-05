Photo of the author, by Isaac Bloom

The following short animation by Marsha Onderstijn deals with death.

If you do not want a SPOILER, do not read the following paragraph; instead, watch the 5-minute film first. Then come back here:

SPOILER:

My interpretation: As Death visits several forest animals, he gently embraces them, and the animals pass over. A deer notices Death and approaches Death. The deer is refused by Death. Over time, Death watches the deer live its life as it gets older, and Death comes to understand and love the deer as well as understand and love life itself. This time, when the deer approaches Death, Death accepts the deer’s gesture, and the two hug each other. Slowly, Death lowers the dead deer to the ground and flies off to its next appointment. I think one can see the regret Death has in taking the deer, having become friends with it. But I believe that one can also see that Death is resigned, although sad, at doing its job because the deer is ready.

https://medium.com/prismnpen/gay-life-and-death-034533dba426

I do not anticipate dying soon

I do not anticipate that I will die in the next few days or weeks or even months, but being close to 80, one finds that he anticipates his death and does more thinking about the meaning of death and the meaning of life!

Being gay, and without children to make postmortem decisions on my behalf, I have had to be more diligent in intellectually preparing for my death. I am not sure that being gay has influenced how I process the emotional side of my eventual death.

Due to the lack of next of kin, I did have to spend more time preparing my life for my impending death, i.e., making sure the will is in place, bank accounts and safe deposit box keys are centrally located, internet passwords are written down somewhere, wishes for cremation vs burial are known, avoiding heroics to keep him alive agreed upon, etc.

Being gay, if anything, has influenced how I process and live my life currently; in relation to what I want to leave behind when I die, how I want to be remembered, and how I made a difference to friends, family, and the LGBTQ Community!

With my Power of Attorney for Health Care and Power of Attorney for Financial Matters in place, and by naming my nephew and his wife as the executors, I know my wishes will be followed.

With my will, estate plans, and trust in place, I know there will be no legal challenges because my next of kin is not a wife or child. With same-sex legal marriage now in place, this will be a little easier for future generations, but my husband passed before we could marry legally.

Early on, I could not deal with death

When I was younger, say in my thirties, I could not and did not deal with death. I found the concept overwhelming and so fearful that I did not even want to think about it. This occurred on two levels.

Level One: I could not deal at all with the prospect of my parents dying. In my mind, my own death was not within the realm of possibility, so I not only didn’t think about it, it didn’t dawn on me to think about it.

Level Two: Looking back, not accepting the possibility of my own death was witnessed by not having life insurance (why if I wasn’t going to die?). I had no will or any directives (in writing or verbally) with anyone about what my dying wishes might be. And in some ways, I was careless in how I lived, taking unnecessary risks, as youths often do.

Growing up, I had little experience with death

My grandparents, all four of them, had died when I was a little boy, and my parents shielded me from the ceremony of their deaths. We did not talk about the process or the emotions.

We had never owned a pet- dog, cat, or otherwise- who had died, so I did not have any experience with death in that way either.

Death was a mysterious event of which I had little experience or understanding.

Jews sit Shiva, celebrating death

The shiva is like a Christian wake, only it lasts seven days and usually includes prayers three times a day: at sunrise, sunset, and nighttime.

The shiva was a sign that someone had died, but for me, this concept called “death” didn’t get any clearer! People visited, remembered the life of the deceased, and ate.

Sometimes a rabbi would come to the house, and the assembled group would pray. For the prayers to be valid, there had to be ten people (a minion), and women didn’t count towards the ten. Interesting!

As a child, that part helped me understand that something was different; something had changed, but I really never understood what death was about. Slowly, as I grew into adulthood, I learned more.

During the Shiva, in times of mourning, Jewish customs and rituals provide comfort and guidance for grieving families. Jews sit Shiva for a week. Men do not shave. Women do not “fix” their hair. Boxes or metal folding chairs are brought in on which to sit, making sure no one is too comfortable in their mourning, and mirrors are covered.

Again, this helped me know that something had changed, but as a child, it didn’t make the concept of death and/or mourning any clearer.

The profound significance behind this practice dates back centuries, and there are several reasons why there is valuable symbolism for those mourning the loss of a loved one.

1. Honoring the Deceased:

The customs and rituals observed during the Jewish mourning period of Shiva are designed to honor and remember the life of the recently deceased. By covering mirrors in the house, mourners redirect their focus towards reflection and introspection, rather than vanity and personal appearance…

2. Focusing Inward:

During the Shiva period, mourners are encouraged to turn their attention inward, reflecting on their emotions and memories of the departed. By covering mirrors, Jewish tradition symbolically reminds mourners to avoid distractions caused by their outward appearance…

3. Diminishing the Boundary Between Worlds:

The loss of a loved one often leaves us yearning for connection and understanding. Covering mirrors during Shiva is believed to help diminish the boundary between the physical and spiritual realms…

4. Respecting Privacy:

Shiva is a time of deep vulnerability. Therefore, as mourners grapple with sorrow and grief, it is important to provide them with a safe, private space for mourning and reflection. …

5. Embracing Impermanence

Covering mirrors also serves as a reminder of the ephemeral nature of life. Judaism teaches that material possessions are ultimately transient. Thus, by momentarily concealing mirrors, mourners acknowledge and accept the impermanence of physical appearances and worldly attachments.

After my grandparents’ passing, from which I was sheltered, other older family members died, and I attended, with my parents, their shivas. My only recollection of those events was not the sorrow involved with losing a family member or how unfortunate it was for those close to the dead person … but rather how delicious the food was!

Huge trays of corned beef, pastrami, salamis, cheeses, lox, tomatoes, onion, pickles, coleslaw, potato salad, rye bread, bagels, Kaiser rolls, etc., were always present. Bringing something sweet was tradition: cake, cookies, cupcakes, candy, etc., so the sweets were overly abundant.

Food trays from Kaufman’s Bagel Bakery in Skokie

I think that if, as a child, my parents had been more forthcoming, talked about the meaning of death, helped me understand the process of dying, and shared their emotions, I would have been better off in dealing with the concept of death in my early years.

Slowly accepting death

I cannot list the stages or phases of my gradually accepting death, but most likely, it was part of my growing up and growing older. A few of my cats passed, and while grieving, I was able to accept their deaths.

AIDS/HIV hit hard, and as a gay man, death was all around me. Somehow, while I did lose some friends to the horror, I was fortunate in not being directly affected, as so many others lost tens of dozens. That does not mean that those times were not difficult, and in many ways the experience did affect me and changed the lives of everyone in the LGBTQIA+ QUEER Community.

My own positive diagnosis with HIV/AIDS was a shocker and facing my own death certainly helped me to deal with the fact that while we all die, some will die sooner and in unexpected ways. I am fortunate here also in that my first round of the “cocktail” is still my last and my viral load has been undetectable for many, many years with a t-4 count of 600, while it was below 300 when I started the drugs.

HIV/AIDS is still an issue; people are still dying, but not in such huge numbers. PrEP has helped, but in less developed countries it is still on the rampage, so I am somewhat embarrassed that I did not mention the HIV/AID horror of the 80s +.

My parents died, and in some ways, mourning their deaths was not difficult because by then, I was a well-functioning adult, living on my own in Chicago, and they were living in Florida and then Texas to be near my sister and the grandkids. They were not part of my daily life.

I would not say that my parents and I were estranged, but they were not close to me as an adult. I called them weekly, but they didn’t always accept and/or understand my being gay and the life I was living, so my daily life was not part of their awareness.

Not that I didn’t want to share with them, but they were only able to accept their version of my gay life and of my love for my partners, Robert (together for 13 years) and, afterward, Gregory (41 years). I believe this made the mourning of my parents a little easier, in part because of my being gay.

Mom and Dad visited Chicago occasionally, but not on my terms, and they were unable to experience my life directly. They brought their own expectations along with them. My partners and I visited my parents occasionally, but again … on their terms. My family did not “talk much about things or feelings”.

Dad (l) and Mom (r) in Florida. Taken by Author.

Of course, I grieved their death, but looking back, I would measure it as “somewhat easy to do”, in part due to my being gay and in part because to be blunt, parents are supposed to die, eventually. So it was expected. Their death is anticipated, and when it comes, it is a little easier to accept. Dad died in 2005 and Mom in 2010, and now that feels like many lifetimes ago.

By 2015, I was thrown into the worst grief of my life when my partner of 41 years, Gregory, died at age 68, after walking the Alzheimer’s Path with my support for 12 years. He died due to the complications of Dementia.

Gregory. Photo by author.

I have written about this previously, so I will not do so here, but just let me say that grief does get easier, although it never goes away. The person grieving continues to grow, experience life, and change. The person being grieved becomes a memory and is no longer part of the experience except in a passive way. This is an oversimplification, but let it suffice for now. Life does go on.

By now, Gregory has been gone for eight years. I still miss him so much, and he continues to be an important part of my daily life in many ways. I make decisions with him in mind; I talk to him and would like to think he answers; he watches over and protects me.

I do not believe that in the next life, we will walk down the street and hold hands as we did in this life. I cannot, and will not, begin to guess or even imagine what the next life will be like, but somehow I would like to think that Gregory’s and my energies will be together once again. I do believe that when we die, there is something more.

In many ways, I have gotten to the point of being able to accept death, including my death. In some ways, I anticipate it and am prepared for it (intellectually and emotionally).

I told my nephew and niece-in-law (she is at least as important to me as my nephew is but phrased this way to let you know they are a married couple) that when I die, unless I am in lots of pain, I do not want to be sedated. I want to experience my death … how often can one do this? At least in this life. Only once!