Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
9h

You don't mention the 80s and the carnage of AIDS, Michael - just curious, you must have known a fair few people who died...

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1 reply by Michael Horvich
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mike galvin
3h

Your wonderful article made me think of many things but one is how different are the life experiences of American gay men of different generations. At 80 you are from a generation where it was a practical impossibility for gay men to be fathers unless from an early 'trying to be straight' marriage. I'm only eight years younger but it is not that uncommon for me (a daughter) and my peers and of course for gay men under 60 and definitely under 50 it's almost the norm as much as for straight people.

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