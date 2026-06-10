Poster AI generated. My stories and poetry—NEVER AI

This essay was prompted by Keith Aron’s column, part of Qstack | The LGBTQIA+ Community of Substacks by Troy Ford.

Keith,

Good to see your continuation of this column, which is so helpful to so many!

I write this in answer to Tali Sarnetzky’s question, which you so appropriately summarized as: “When pressed for explanations about her identity, what options might lead Tali to feel the greatest degrees of alignment with her sense of integrity, her sense of agency, her truth?” Thank you, Tali, for the question. And thank you, Keith, for your beautiful answer to what may be one of the most significant questions of our time. And thank you, Troy Ford, for helping to facilitate this advice vehicle. And thank you all concerned for prompting me to set down in writing what I understand, think, and believe about this conundrum. As the king in the musical, “The King and I”, would say, “Tis a puzzlement!”

Keith, you begin with “Our beloved rainbow is, alas, but a starting point and a symbol. Its limited color palette comes nowhere near representing the multiverse of queer identities. How can we possibly come up with words to convey the subtleties and brilliance of our light?”

I wonder if the increase in conversations about queer identity is due to an increased awareness, and/or an increased need to know based on trump and his minions’ current reigniting of removing, retracting, erasing queer rights, also known as human rights, and our response, which I call “The Rainbow Battles”?

In my day, I am now 81 years old; there existed gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transsexuals, and transvestites. Perhaps the addition of new letters to the alphabet is a good sign that the awareness of our differences is growing (if not maybe gaining more acceptance)?

Are labels helpful or destructive, do they enlighten and unify or do they subvert and divide? I feel that they are beneficial and have written about them often. One essay that I am proud of is: https://mhorvich.substack.com/p/loneliness-in-labels?r=3z5war

My Buddhist studies tell me that everything is “empty”, has no intrinsic value, but rather we assign value based on our individual experiences; therefore, all values base themselves on individual beliefs. In 2026, there are an estimated 8.3 billion people in the world, which would add up to many varying, changing values across many areas of what life encompasses, based on our individual assignment of values in our lives.

As you importantly say, “Here’s another important caveat to consider about language and labels. Like most tools or strategies, they can be misused and/or weaponized. Language and labels are all too often used — sometimes unconsciously and sometimes deliberately — to pigeonhole, stereotype, or pathologize. Left unchecked, our apprehension about this kind of misuse has the power to keep us perpetually closeted.”

Talking about who we are, in essence “coming out”, definitely is a high-stress, high-drama game, with very high stakes. My advice here comes from “Loving Someone Gay”: 5th Edition, Updated & Revised by Don Clark PhD | Jun 21, 2020. He says, paraphrased here, come out to people who matter to you and do so when it matters to you. And I would say that, rather than listing labels, it might be best to do this over a cup of coffee or tea and some warm, fresh-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookies!

Fondly, Michael