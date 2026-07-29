Condo photo by author

I have been thinking recently about how my life seems to be changing without my awareness or purpose; I am not sure. As I lie in my bed this evening after dinner, staring at the ceiling, contemplating nothing and not looking forward to cleaning up the dinner dishes later or tomorrow, I have become aware of what has been happening. But I am still not totally sure why it is happening.

The awareness arrived like this:

My life seems to be turning more inward. More inward than it ever has been in the past. I have been doing more contemplating my past, present, and some thought about my future. I have been processing and writing more about my life, including essays, poetry, memoirs, and now and then a fictional look at life.

I have been paying more attention to being creative with art projects. I have paid more attention to my kitties, to keeping them healthy and well fed, spending more time petting them and brushing them. I look forward to taking an afternoon nap and sometimes two in one day. While I am getting plenty of rest and sleeping well, instead of my usual getting up to start my day by 10:00 am, I am now beginning my day at 7:00 or 8:00 am.

The awareness continued:

My life has been turning less outward. Less outward than it ever has been in the past. Turning away from house cleaning, cooking, reorganizing my collections, decorating for holidays. Letting dirty dishes accumulate in the sink, sometimes soaking and sometimes not. When I shop for groceries, I prefer to do it online with Instacart, and when they arrive, instead of putting the new groceries away in the refrigerator or on the pantry shelves, they will sit out for a while. Eventually the refrigerated items get put away, but the dry goods sometimes take a few days to get put in their place.

I seem to be looking differently at so many parts of my life. In general, I don't care if the condo is in order or not. I have been caring less about my clothing and what I wear, making fewer changes of sheets on the bed, and taking fewer showers, although I keep clean anyway. I have been letting things accumulate on my desk, on the guest bed, on the kitchen counter and island, in my closet, on any flat surface. Clothes are draped over a chair in the bedroom instead of going into the dirty clothes hamper or hung up to wear next time. Sometimes I just toss them into a pile on the closet floor until time to send to the cleaners. I have enough underpants and shirts that I only have to wash them once a month (while I still change them every day).

I go shopping fewer times and rarely go to a play, a musical, a movie, or museums. I have not traveled locally, nationally, or internationally since COVID. I would rather stay in my PJs, not get fully dressed, and just hang out in the condo. I rarely go out for walks. While I do not let the kitty litter get too gross, I avoid scooping the poop daily like I used to. I rarely entertain family or friends now, never throw large dinner parties anymore, and prefer to spend holidays alone being contemplative.

In many ways this is so unlike me. In the past, the condo was always in perfect order, with a place for everything and with everything in its place. After eating a meal, the dishes were rinsed and put into the dishwasher until it was full. Then I would run it, and when the cycle was finished, put the clean dishes away, sometimes even before they were dry.

When I brought groceries home, they would be put in the refrigerator or on the pantry shelves immediately. If I had purchased fruit or vegetables that needed to be handled before refrigerating, I would handle them then put them away. My bed would be made or at least “thrown back every morning. The kitty litter box would be scooped every day and sometimes twice a day.

Clothes in my closet were always placed in order according to shirt weight: light, flannel, heavy. Often the shirts were in order by color. I would shower daily and now only once or twice a week. I do not smell and do not really get dirty, but still.

For holidays, birthdays, and sometimes just because, I would have friends in for a home cooked dinner. Often I would give “immediate world” parties and provide heavy hors d’oeuvres for 30 or 40 people. Now my entertaining is few and far between, and I invite fewer people.

So why are all these, what seem like drastic changes to me, taking place, and why am I so different now than I was not so long ago? Is retirement after 25+ years finally kicking in? Is living alone without my husband of 41 years (Gregory RIP, almost 9 years since 2015) causing some of these changes?

Is the fact that I am almost eighty a reality in causing me to slow down physically and to have less energy? Am I just re-prioritizing what is important to me as I grow older? Had COVID changed my lifestyle like it had done for so many others, with the desire to be more isolated and more contemplative?

Maybe the reasons are all of the above or none of the above. But I must say that I have been enjoying myself with having less immediacy in needing to accomplish “law and order” in my life. I am enjoying being less hard on myself in trying to achieve perfection in my day-to-day life and my home environment.

I still get things accomplished and my condo and it is far from being or looking like a hoarders den. I am still achieving much in my need for creativity and in my need to write every day. I eventually clean up the place, go grocery shopping, cook healthy dinners, and do entertain a few friends now and then.

I am continuing to learn so much about myself and to change who I am; my belief systems, my understanding of my purpose in life, my generosity with others, and my willingness to help good causes when I can.

So what do I have to complain about or to worry about. Maybe I am just still becoming! Maybe that never ends? And that cannot be bad!