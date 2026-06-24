Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

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Andrea Thorfinson's avatar
Andrea Thorfinson
4h

This one really hurts, Michael. Even knowing it’s fictional, it feels so honest. The loneliness is hard enough, but the thought of someone having to hide who they are again in old age really hits you in the gut. Thank you for writing this.

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Ted
7h

Add “looking forward to seeing his dogs again” and this is me in 20 years. Thank you for this story. Very sad but very real. Also brings back memories of housebound sick friends in the 1980s who lived like this even though they were young.

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