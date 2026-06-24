Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

It isn’t like this for everyone, and while this is a fictional account, it is true for many gay men and is somewhat based on my life experiences of being gay during the 1960s through 2000s.

If you have read any of my other life accounts, you know that my life has been a good one, for which I am very grateful. I have loved and been loved, I am healthy. I am financially comfortable.

While almost in my 80’s you know, and having lost my husband of 41 years, eight years ago already, I am content and enjoy most days of being alive! Also, I do what I can to help other less fortunate people enjoy their last days!

Let the fiction begin.

I am writing this about an older friend, gay and in his eighties, you know. He now uses a walker or a wheelchair depending on where in the facility he is headed. He can pay for additional daily help, in addition to the facility’s few other aides, who can barely keep up with the residents’ needs.

Most of his lifelong belongings have been sold off. His less valuable and less precious items are loaded into black, heavy plastic 25-gallon garbage bags, tied tightly closed, sitting helter-skelter and dusty around his small room and piled high in the even smaller closet. He swears one day he will open those bags and look through them if only for memory’s sake.

His clothes, after so many years, are beginning to show their wear. Undershirts are stretched out around the neck and have turned yellowish, so soaking them in bleach only causes them to fall apart more quickly. Returning them to their pristine, newly purchased white will never happen.

The boxer shorts are loose around the waist, as the elastic has given way after too many washings. Stains on the front and back of the tighty-whities, in addition to the yellowish tinge, are here to stay with or without bleach during wash cycles.

Luckily, he is only now and then incontinent. He calls them paper pants, not diapers, as the aides do. While they keep the urine and feces contained, they do not keep the ugly odors or help the discomfort of sitting in shit, sometimes for hours, until an aide can help get him cleaned up. Again, luckily this only happens once and a great while.

Flannel shirts and blue jeans make up most of his wardrobe. His dress pants and navy blue blazers no longer fit well around the belly. The dress shirts no longer button at the neck due to weight gain, and his ties are either too narrow or too wide to fit the times.

Besides, he doesn’t really need to ever get dressed up, and the tight shirt and knotted tie make it more difficult to breathe. His jeans and flannels are still comfortable, but they too are often stained from dropped food, which the laundry disclaims with a note, Unable to Remove Stain, pi” pinned to the returning pieces draped in their thin plastic bags.

Meals are OK in the home, but choices are limited, as are the spices and seasonings the home dares to use on the several items that are repeated like clockwork, or should I say depending on what day of the week it is.

Desserts are good, and at least therefore he gets his continued sugar intake that helps maintain his diabetic diagnosis and the two shots, one in alternating thighs each day and night.

In place of going to the opera, or a Broadway musical, or a movie; older entertainers, B-level performers, and various geriatric volunteers come to the home twice a week at 3:00 and on Sundays at 1:00 to share bad renditions of old tunes, missing word medleys of songs almost forgotten, screeching and scraping on musical instruments, youthful children choruses singing mostly off key, and every now and then, someone reading esoteric poetry which, life be damned, cannot be understood by the masses.

They get to watch TV at night in the recreation room, but he makes sure to get there early because both the room and the TV are too small for everyone who wants to join to get close enough to see the screen. They never turn it up loud enough for everyone to hear the dialogue.

Bedtime, sleeping pills and more meds than one can swallow all at a time, begins at 8:00, tired or not. So once lifted into bed, there is much time to remember the past before drifting off to a fitful sleep. There is also enough time to worry about the tomorrows.

Remembering the past.

For some reason, he found a life partner, but Robert dared to die before he did. He did have a few good friends, but no one he would ever want to settle down with after Robert, for the rest of his life. In those days, gay men were not expected to have loving, long-term relationships anyway; so why should he have expected to have more than the one passed for himself?

Whatever happened to those cruising afternoons at the park’s toilets and the random, anonymous sex he could find there? How did the one-night stands after a night of boozing, smoking, poppers, and Mary Jane get left behind? And looking back, instead of taking the time to enjoy each tryst, it was off to the next, sometimes in the same afternoon, night, or both.

He would rarely bring someone back to his apartment or go to theirs. This was for fear; in those days of being robbed, beaten up, or worse. Then there was always the possibility of inadvertently propositioning a policeman and ending up in a cell overnight with fingerprint ink stains on your hands, your name and mug shot published in the local newspaper, and then being let go without being charged . But there was always the danger of your employer or landlord finding out about your “deviant lifestyle” and firing you or evicting you! Because of all this, while he continued to go on his sexual adventures, he limited his sexual encounters.

He did love going to the baths, as there he could get all of the above but in safety without any of the worries, with which gay sex in those days was rampant. For ten or so dollars he could get a locker and an evening’s entertainment with as many players as he could … or at least as many as found him attractive. As he got older, his tastes became more open, the age range of his tricks wider, and his choices for success fewer. At the baths, he was also able to bring home crabs, gonorrhea, and sometimes, if lucky, syphilis followed by painful penicillin shots.

Meanwhile, life goes on.

He will somehow get through each lonely day, not caring to befriend any of the other codgers in the home and not having any visitors, with most of his family dead and gone. Same with most of his friends, gone.

Having come to this old people’s home, in many ways he had to go back into the closet . Being a homosexual here is not well accepted and you never know who will refuse to aid you or in some extreme cases, even plot against you. And he is not only talking about the paid professional helpers but also the other residents who, for the most part, brought their homophobia with them from their previous younger lives.

Now his life is narrow, and he wonders why youth is wasted on the young. He had heard this trite wonderment many times in his youth, but now he was living it. But young he is not and can no longer be. A practicing homosexual, gay man, he can no longer be comfortable when he is no longer young and close to eighty years old, you know. Sad and lonely has replaced gay. So what is there to which to look forward?

The long sleep.