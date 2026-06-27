Anthony DiPietro for this week’s “I Write Because…” Photo Credit: Julie Brigidi

Welcome to Anthony DiPietro, the 20th person to respond to “I Write Because…”. His insight into writing is so well shared in his responses, and can be a lesson to all of us. (Cue Anthony, Here is where you blush!)

Here is a link to his book “kiss & release” a good read!

Name: Anthony DiPietro

Substack Link:

Email: ant.providence@gmail.com

Date: June 17, 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as…male.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself… gay or queer. I do a little gender-fvckery in my own way and want to be aligned with queerness as an expansive, evolving label, the signifier of a culture I belong to/with. I’m cautious about using “queer” as my identity marker because I’m conscious of my white cis male privilege. I don’t want to co-opt a label that, for some, feels essential or is the only word that fits.

C. I am married, single, partnered… polyamorous, living with my nesting partner Matt. We met in the first summer of Covid and will celebrate six years together in August.

D. My age is… 46 years on the planet.

E. My educational background is… that I studied creative writing with CD Wright at Brown University. After working for decades in community organizations, keeping my literary talent all to myself, I returned to school to earn my MFA at Stony Brook University.

F. I live in… Massachusetts, USA.

1. I have been seriously writing since I was… about fifteen—three decades now. Before that, I wrote just to hear the sound of my mother’s typewriter.

2. I consider myself… a writer of many stripes: primarily a poet, I also write essays, memoirs, scripts/screenplays, and hybrids among these.

3. I consider myself… a writer with two parallel careers. I’m a museum administrator, as it says on my tax return, where my writing career is numerically represented as a loss.

Being a writer is a calling and an identity, so I try to dismiss any insecurities about the fact that it’s not how I earn my pay. On the other hand, I understand imposter syndrome. I felt I had a lot to prove when I started graduate school at age 36. That’s when I started publishing in journals and appearing at readings. Only then did calling myself a writer begin to feel true.

4. Specifically, the kind of writing I do is… versatile across many genres.

The topics I always return to are intimate relationships (a close writer-friend calls me “a poet of the interpersonal”); family; sexuality (sex, queerness, identity, polyamory); wellness (trauma, mental health and illness, healing); and, more recently, spirituality.

I believe that a work of literature must have something compelling that pulls the reader through it—not necessarily subject matter. To my mind, only a short list of subjects is inherently compelling or high-stakes. Much of the time, we have to hook the reader through voice, character, style, a sense of mystery, or some other stylistic means.

I think it’s super important for writers to understand their personal taste or aesthetic. What we appreciate in others’ writing can become a strength in our own writing, or simply help us become aware of our natural strengths and weaknesses. I tend to be drawn to color and camp, and I find myself delighted by art or writing that goes over the top. I could certainly go on about my taste.

5. The first motivation or person I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was… you know, I had teachers here and there who saw my spark for literature and encouraged me to write. There is truly a special place in heaven for high school English teachers.

But for some reason, my mind keeps returning to times that I brought my writing to a workshop and received a lukewarm or even a negative response. Those were the times I learned the most. Those were moments that pushed me forward, because it was up to me to pick myself up, really hear the feedback, and figure out how to stay self-motivated.

One writer who really propelled me forward—of a handful whom I could name—is Jericho Brown. I brought an 8-line poem to a 2017 summer workshop he led. Per the familiar template, he first let fellow students speak about this or that craft issue they observed. Then he interjected something like, “But what I’m really interested in here is—why are you defensive in this line? And what are you hiding in that line? And why are you not saying what you really feel there?”

This sounds like condemnation, but he was using my poem to give a teach to the others. The language in my poem had ways of dampening my own feelings about my subject matter. His point: whatever personality or stance or attitude you bring into a poem— that’s what’s uniquely yours. So it’s your responsibility to turn the volume all the way up. Twist the dial until it almost breaks. If it sounds like madness, so be it; that would probably make a better poem.

This was brilliant, empowering, encouraging feedback, the kind I could not get in most workshops or classes. Nine years later, I’m still running on that Jericho Brown fuel.

6. A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is… the relationships between parents and children. Not long ago, I was reading Carly Simon’s memoir Boys in the Trees and wondering why I found it so relatable. Well, the foundation of that story is about growing up with a famous father who makes you feel like his least favorite child.

I had an at-best-complicated relationship with a larger-than-life father.

The way parental love, expectation, and our perceptions of all that shape our identities and lives — how we understand ourselves, our gender, our sexuality, our creativity, our future relationships — that’s the big stuff I’m still trying to understand. And that’s a reason to write.

7. I find writing easy, hard, or in between... easy, just as in a conversation, it can be hard to shut me up. I’m the writer who puts down 1,500 words to get maybe 500 good ones in a finished piece. First drafts are easy: I use automatic writing, I let words spill out, filling pages with language. Later, I return to and regard the draft as clay. I’m a sculptor then.

That’s where it gets harder: the revision process of shaping and editing with intention. To carve away everything that doesn’t serve the highest possible purpose. Revision for me is where the real magic happens.

8. I want my writing legacy to be… the memoir I am working on now about my own family’s story. The more I write it, the more I feel it is my destiny to write it. A story no one else could tell.

At its center is a traumatic accident my father survived when I was a child, an event that had ripple effects for decades. The story has a mythic quality in my mind, bringing together themes as old as the Greek tragedies, The Odyssey, and the Bible.

The project is shaping me as I am shaping it. I’m conscious that I wasn’t a good enough writer with a strong enough psyche to handle this material ten years ago. It’s the deepest work of my life to date and feels like a sacred responsibility. At the same time, that’s certainly humbling.

9. What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is… connecting with readers. I think writing is, at its heart, terribly lonely work, and I don’t labor at that for myself alone. I wish for people to see themselves reflected in what I write and to feel it speak to them and engage them.

When I was touring my book kiss & release, it happened a couple of times that a friend’s college-age child would read a bit of the book and decide to get a copy for themselves. This was incredibly special to me, to think that a person of a younger generation might feel connected to the way I work with language and feeling.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel… like, “What the heck happened?” Are my hands not working? Have I lost touch with my mind, heart, or senses? Is there a severe paper shortage? Did something short out all the world’s computers?”

Last year, while writing a poetry book in which I explore my own life through the eyes of an avatar, the God of Love—I realized at a certain point that what I was writing my relationships; my dreams and imagination; what I’m working on in therapy; my very understanding of self, life, past, present, and future: it was all one and the same thing. So writing has become essential to me and inextricable from me.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because… language is essential to my being. It’s how I create, and it’s my form of play.

The Covid lockdowns taught me about this. It was the first time I could remember when I had enough time for everything I needed to do, anything I wanted to do, time for rest, and still more time besides. I reconnected with the part of myself that thrives in blank space, unprogrammed time, and the ability to follow my own curiosity. Play, imagination. One and the same.

12. To sum it up, I write because… I no longer know who I am without it.

13. I would like to add that… I’ve had a long road to become this confident as a writer. I had a ton of help along the way. If you are somewhere on this journey, seek out mentors. Keep the writers in your life close to you. And remember to be your authentic self. There is no shortcut, no other way.