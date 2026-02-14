REQUEST FOR SUBMISSION

I want to try something new on my sub-stack. I have created a 13-question questionnaire asking Substack writers about why they write.

Your responses, a link to your page, and a photo of you will be featured on my page, which will be posted on Saturdays.

This section of my Substack is dedicated to James Lipton (RIP) who used a questionnaire at the end of each program on his “Inside the Actor’s Studio”, an American talk show that premiered on Bravo TV in 1994 and aired for 22 seasons until 2018. It was taped at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University‘s New York City campus.

Mr. Lipton asked his celebrity guest questions, modeled on those used by Bernard Pivot, a French journalist, interviewer, and host of cultural television programmes. The purpose was to learn more about the celebrity on a personal level. My questionnaire’s purpose is to get to know you better as a writer.

If you are interested in participating in this project, please request a PDF, complete it, and email it to me at mhorvich@substack.com. I will get back to you ASAP.

Below is a sample of the questionnaire FYI.

Name:

Substack Link:

Date:

A. Gender-wise, I identify as… (or prefer not to say)

B. In the LGBTQIA+ Community, I am… (or prefer not to say)

C. I am married, single, partnered… (or prefer not to say)

D. My age is… (or prefer not to say)

E. My educational background is (or prefer not to say)

F. I live in this city, state, and country… (or pefer not to say)

I have been seriously writing since I was (age) … I consider myself a writer, poet, author, memoirist … and this is why … I consider myself an amateur or a professional writer, and this is why … The kind of writing I do is … The first motivation that, or person who, I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was … A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is … I find writing easy, hard, or in between because .. I want my writing legacy to be … For me, what makes the work of writing worthwhile is … If I stopped writing today, I would feel … When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because … I write because … I would like to add that …

Thank you, looking forward to hearing from you. Fondly, Michael