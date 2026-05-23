I am so very pleased to present Dr. Jesnil as our fourteenth questionnaire participant.

Dr. Jesnil is unique among many writers in that he writes for himself, regardless of whether anyone reads his work or not. That doesn’t seem likely to change, since he has been writing since his 20s and is now in his 60s. Thanks, may I call you Doc, for sharing your reasons for writing?

Name: Dr. Jesnil is my Pseudonym as I don’t want my real name posted.

Substack Link: https://substack.com/@drjesnil

Email: dr.jesnil@gmail.com

Date: May 23, 2026

A. Gender-wise: I identify as a male.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community: I consider myself heterosexual.

C. I am partnered: Divorced twice. Single father of 9 daughters.

D. My age is: 65

E. My educational background is: prefer not to say

F. I live in: Dayton, Ohio, USA

1. I have been seriously writing since: I was 23. I started writing song lyrics as a musician in a band. Writing a poem to turn into a song was not enough to fulfill my desire to write, so I would write whatever was on my mind or anything that prompted me. I was reading a lot of books at the time and began writing as a pastime. I did not watch television or engage in social activities that many people my age did. If I wasn’t at work, I was practicing music, reading, or writing.

2. I consider myself: a writer and poet as well as a fan of literary devices. I have a couple of writing ideas I plan to try soonish. For example, I want to write a piece that deliberately uses typos. Or a story with puns intentionally hidden in it.

3. I consider myself: an amateur writer because I don’t write for anyone to actually read it. It wasn’t until I joined Substack that I shared any of my writing with anyone. Just the act of writing was enough for me. It still is. I enjoy shaping words into anything readable. None of my older writing has been posted on Substack. Never will. It served its purpose.

4. Specifically, the kind of writing I do is: fiction or poetry/song lyrics. I dabble in writing non-fiction, with embellishments at times. I have written a few technical pieces for people who requested them.

5. The first motivation I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write: was the book Ulysses by James Joyce due to the experimental prose styles and stream of consciousness technique he used in his writing.

6. A writing topic I return to again and again: is love and life hardships, because I have had experiences with both that few people do.

7. I find writing: fairly easy when I get started. Once I get an idea to write about, it comes out fairly quickly. I find a lot of inspiration on Substack. I keep a notebook and pen handy to scribble ideas in. Quite often, I will finish writing the idea in my notebook.

8. I want my writing legacy to be: one of honest and thought-provoking reflection for those who read my writing.

9. What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me: is the release of the ideas in my mind.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel: lost and disconnected. It doesn’t matter if anyone reads what I write, only that I write it.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because: I start to feel tense and become agitated with myself.

12. To sum it up, I write because: I feel content and at peace with myself when I do.

13. I would like to add: that most of what I have written was never read by anyone. Most of what I write is written with a pen and a notebook, then typed into my computer. I use 1 pen until it is completely exhausted before switching to another. I have used speech-to-text to transcribe sometimes. I used legal pads to write until about 6-7 years ago, when I started using lined journals for notebooks. Many of the notebooks and legal pads have been lost or discarded over the years. Currently, I have 3 notebooks full, and I recently started a new notebook. A few of the song lyrics I still have as recordings. I am always open to writing prompts or suggestions. Collaborations are also welcome.