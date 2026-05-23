Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

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Michael Horvich
15h

Dr. Jesnil, Thanks for sharing the reasons why you write. Appreciate seeing other's point of view. Fondly, Michael

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Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli
8h

Dr. Jesnil is a special kind of author who also is a talented researcher who can articulate clearly and concisely what many of us,like myself, are not equipped to do. Thank you Dr.Jesnil.

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