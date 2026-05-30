I am so very pleased to present Substack’s “Hazel” as our sixteenth questionnaire participant.

Hazel is a multi-talented writer who works in writing, poetry, and blogging, and for a young person (pardon me, Hazel, but compared to my 81 years your are young!) who has great depth in his experience, his sharing, and his writing! His work brings joy and depth to its reading (and podcast listening).

Thank you, Hazel!

Name: Hazel Allen

Substack Links:

- Of Potatoes and Poets

- The Poe-tato Writing Collective

- The BookStack Catalog

Email: hallen@indiebookstack.com

Date: 5/22/2026

• • •

A. Gender-wise, I identify as: Non-Binary.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community: I consider myself Pan-romantic and Queer.

C. I am happily engaged: to my partner.

D. My age is: 24-years-old, 25 in August.

E. I prefer not to talk about my educational background.

F. I live in: Portland, OR.

1. I have been seriously writing since: I was 14 or 15 years old. I really got going in my sophomore year, when I decided to try out Wattpad for my poetry. It was a lot of work gaining reach and engagement, but I was pretty happy with it at the time.

2. I consider myself a writer, poet, and blogger: not necessarily in that order. Though I am also an author.

3. I consider myself somewhere in the middle, writing-wise, between amateur and professional: because I continue to strive for growth every day. As I like to say occasionally, to write is to never stop learning.

4. Specifically, the kind of writing I do is: mostly centered on poetry, but I occasionally do short stories and essays. What any of these pieces are about really depends on the mood I’m going for and the impact I think it will have on the reader.

5. The first person I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was: my seventh-grade language arts teacher, Mrs. Hughes. She never explicitly said anything like “I think you could be a writer,” but the way her face always lit up when she read my short stories was something special to me. I remember often going all out, writing 20+ page stories when the requirement was only like 3 – 4 pages, haha. Made it difficult to get feedback from our classmates on peer review day

6. A writing topic I return to again and again: actually goes together with another topic. They’re like buddies, really. Death and the passage of time. Often, I get stuck feeling remorseful towards how fast time moves, thinking back to when I was younger. Which is crazy because I am already so young, but I guess this is just one of the bigger fears – to live my life without truly feeling alive.

7. I find writing in between easy and difficult: because it depends on how much energy I have. For poetry, I can whip something out easily, but for short stories or other, longer pieces … often I have little to no energy.

8. I want my writing legacy to be: of someone who inspires creativity, supports growth, and shows that it’s okay to try new things. There are a few people who have grown into poetry since they met me, and that’s something I’ll forever be proud of.

9. What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me: is the impact it leaves on others. I want to know that the reader resonated with my work – whether it’s with the theme, tone, or even just a slight detail.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel: … weird. As an autistic individual, writing IS my special interest. To take that away from myself would mean something is truly wrong. It’d be like ripping out a core aspect of my identity. I would essentially no longer be living, figuratively.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because: I’m feeling refreshed and no longer burnt out. While in the previous question, I mentioned I’d be dead if I stopped writing, that’s if I stopped writing permanently. Sometimes, breaks are important, and you need time to rest. If you’re constantly exercising your muscles, increasing your expectations, striving to hit made-up milestones (like I often do), you’re likely to struggle with some level of burnout.

12. To sum it up, I write because: it’s who I am, and it allows me to leave an impact on those who read my work. It gives me freedom to create, to make something uniquely mine, and that is beautiful.

13. I would like to add: that if you’re new to writing, or more specifically to something like poetry, don’t be afraid to try it. Start small, don’t focus too much on the finer details. Allow yourself to write, to experiment, and most importantly, to grow. Growth takes time. But also, don’t be afraid to share your writing and to read other people’s writing. We all learn from each other, so don’t be afraid to ask and receive feedback. It’ll help you so much, I promise.

Lastly, thanks so much, Michael, for the honor of being part of this project. To anyone reading this, please go subscribe to him, if you haven’t already. ❤️