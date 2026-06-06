I am so very pleased to present Gino Fontana as our seventeenth questionnaire participant. His Substack is published in French and English and his views are deep! His credo is: “I don’t exist without Us. Us only depends on I. Equality is in Equivalence”.

Name: Gino Fontan

Substack Links:

and

Date: Date: June 6, 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as: Male / he-him

B. In the Heterosexual or LGBTQIA+ Communities, I am: Gay

C. Relationship-wise, I am: partnered (with Kevin, for 11 years — also my business partner).

D. My age is: 34.

E. My educational background is: graphic and web design; largely self-taught beyond that.

F. I am currently employed as: Currently Head of the Formalities Department at a notary oﬃce (Saint-Martin / Saint-Barth).

G. I live in: Saint-Martin, French Caribbean.

I have been seriously writing since I was… around 30. There were earlier attempts — fragments, notebooks, abandoned drafts going back to my teens — but “seriously” started when I stopped waiting to feel like a writer before being one.

I consider myself a writer and this is why: I write novels (literary, speculative), essays, and shorter pieces on neurodivergence and creative process. “Author” feels like a title you earn from outside; “writer” is the verb I do every day.

I consider myself somewhere between an amateur and a professional writer, and this is why: professional in discipline and intent — I publish on a schedule, I make it the center of my life, but I’m not (yet) making my living from the writing itself. I’d call it “serious practice on the path to professionalism.”

The kind of writing I do is: Literary fiction with a sensory, embodied texture (I have aphantasia and anendophasia, so I write through the body rather than mental imagery), speculative work exploring difference as a form of connection, and non-fiction about cognition, creativity, and the inner experience of an atypical mind.

The first motivation I can remember that strongly encouraged me to write was: to discover what I was thinking. I knew I could invent stories — the kind I loved telling to other children — but I didn’t actually know what I was thinking; the stories just came out of my mouth. What I wanted to be wasn’t an author or a writer. I wanted to be a Conteur — the one who shows people the way into the land of imagination.

A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is: diﬀerence as a form of connection — the idea that what separates us can also be the thing that lets us meet. It runs through everything I write because it’s the question I live with: How do you reach someone from inside a mind that doesn’t work like theirs?

I find writing in between easy and hard because: the sentences come easily when I’m in the body of the scene; the harder part is staying with a single project long enough to finish it. My brain wants to start everything at once.

I want my writing legacy to be: a few books that someone, somewhere, reads at the exact moment they need to feel less alone in their diﬀerence. That’s enough.

For me, what makes the work of writing worthwhile is: the moment a sentence lands exactly the way the sensation felt. And the rarer moment when a reader writes back to say they recognized something they’d never seen named before.

If I stopped writing today, I would feel: like I had amputated the part of me that metabolizes experience. I don’t write to express what I already know — I write to find out what I’m living.

When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because: the not-writing starts to hurt more than the writing. Things accumulate inside with nowhere to go.

I write because: it is the one place where my way of thinking — non-linear, image-less, voice-less inside — becomes an advantage instead of a thing to translate.