Questionnaire: "I write because ..." ― By Liberaldad
A "Baker's Dozen" of Questions in search of 12 + 1 answers
I am so very pleased to present Substack’s “Liberaldad” as our fourteenth questionnaire participant.
I consider him a “brave man” for writing about the current political climate, which so many of us find frustrating, aggravating, frightening, and disheartening to live with, let alone to write about; it is good that someone is helping to set it down for the record and doing it well. Thanks you, E!
Name: Erik Svensson
Substack Link: Liberaldad
Email: esvensson99@yahoo.com
Date: 05/16/26
A. Gender-wise, I identify as: Male.
B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself: Heterosexual.
C. I am: Married.
D. My age is: 46.
E. My educational background is: Criminal Justice Associate’s degree.
F. I live in: Tonawanda, New York USA.
I have been seriously writing since I was: 45.
I consider myself: a writer and occasional poet.
I consider myself: an amateur, though each day I feel a bit more adept. I feel that I still have a lot to learn.
Specifically, the kind of writing I do: is as "an essayist.” I write mainly about U.S. politics, and at times, I mix it with my family life. This helps to humanize what politics is doing to a regular lower-middle-class family.
The first motivation I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was: when Donald Trump was elected for the 2nd time. I was so upset that I needed a healthy outlet to release the anger that I was feeling at the time, and still do.
A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is: due to the unending deluge of chaos coming out of DC, which makes me want to write it down as a bit of an ongoing history. I think that my children might read what I wrote someday, and I hope this will help them understand what was happening. I hope it will help them learn what a good government should do and what it should not do.
I find writing fluctuates: between easy, hard, and in between. Sometimes I don’t want to write on a topic because it upsets me. It becomes difficult when I learn of the depravity involved with crimes, especially against children. At other times, when I discuss resistance to the regime, for example, when writing about the No Kings protests, I find it much easier.
I want my writing legacy to be: a regular guy who reported the goings on of politics from a father’s perspective.
What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is: writing about what this piece of history is about, from a perspective that could be valuable in the future. Maybe it could help people understand what happens when an autocrat and Christian nationalism combine.
If I stopped writing today, I would feel: saddened. Writing helps me let go of the emotional distress I feel.
When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because: the ongoing political storm never stops and seems never to let up, so I think it needs to be written down.
To sum it up: I write because it is an outlet for me to let go of some things I can’t verbalize at home.
I would like to add that: at some point, I would like to do some fiction work, but as a father of three girls, I have to budget my time accordingly.
There’s something honest and quietly important in the idea of writing history from the perspective of an ordinary father trying to make sense of the time his children are growing up in.
Not from a podium, but from inside daily life, where politics stops being abstract and starts shaping the emotional atmosphere of a home.
Erik, you are a good, decent American father. Thank you for documenting your journey through these astonishing times with intelligence and compassion. I am very concerned, however, with you putting your photograph, email address and location on the internet. Please be careful.