Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
3h

There’s something honest and quietly important in the idea of writing history from the perspective of an ordinary father trying to make sense of the time his children are growing up in.

Not from a podium, but from inside daily life, where politics stops being abstract and starts shaping the emotional atmosphere of a home.

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
3h

Erik, you are a good, decent American father. Thank you for documenting your journey through these astonishing times with intelligence and compassion. I am very concerned, however, with you putting your photograph, email address and location on the internet. Please be careful.

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