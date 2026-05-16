I am so very pleased to present Substack’s “Liberaldad” as our fourteenth questionnaire participant.

I consider him a “brave man” for writing about the current political climate, which so many of us find frustrating, aggravating, frightening, and disheartening to live with, let alone to write about; it is good that someone is helping to set it down for the record and doing it well. Thanks you, E!

Name: Erik Svensson

Substack Link: Liberaldad

Email: esvensson99@yahoo.com

Date: 05/16/26

A. Gender-wise, I identify as: Male.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself: Heterosexual.

C. I am: Married.

D. My age is: 46.

E. My educational background is: Criminal Justice Associate’s degree.

F. I live in: Tonawanda, New York USA.

I have been seriously writing since I was: 45.

I consider myself: a writer and occasional poet.

I consider myself: an amateur, though each day I feel a bit more adept. I feel that I still have a lot to learn.

Specifically, the kind of writing I do: is as "an essayist.” I write mainly about U.S. politics, and at times, I mix it with my family life. This helps to humanize what politics is doing to a regular lower-middle-class family.

The first motivation I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was: when Donald Trump was elected for the 2nd time. I was so upset that I needed a healthy outlet to release the anger that I was feeling at the time, and still do.

A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is: due to the unending deluge of chaos coming out of DC, which makes me want to write it down as a bit of an ongoing history. I think that my children might read what I wrote someday, and I hope this will help them understand what was happening. I hope it will help them learn what a good government should do and what it should not do.

I find writing fluctuates: between easy, hard, and in between. Sometimes I don’t want to write on a topic because it upsets me. It becomes difficult when I learn of the depravity involved with crimes, especially against children. At other times, when I discuss resistance to the regime, for example, when writing about the No Kings protests, I find it much easier.

I want my writing legacy to be: a regular guy who reported the goings on of politics from a father’s perspective.

What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is: writing about what this piece of history is about, from a perspective that could be valuable in the future. Maybe it could help people understand what happens when an autocrat and Christian nationalism combine.

If I stopped writing today, I would feel: saddened. Writing helps me let go of the emotional distress I feel.

When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because: the ongoing political storm never stops and seems never to let up, so I think it needs to be written down.

To sum it up: I write because it is an outlet for me to let go of some things I can’t verbalize at home.