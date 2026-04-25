I shared an updated version of the “I write because” questionnaire with Sara so she could see some of the fine-tuning I did, and while not expected, she was gracious enough to respond to it again. Interestingly, as I studied both her initial and follow-up versions, she was even more articulate and eloquent than she already had been.

It was fun to see her approaching the questions from a different angle in time. I intend to ask Sara whether she will reply again in one year … and each year thereafter.

The more I get to know Sara through her writing, the more I see that she is a time traveler, an old spirit, and an alchemist. (alchemy — a medieval and early modern science that aimed to transform base metals into gold and find a universal elixir of life) … Sara turns base words into golden ones as she shares the universal elixir of life.

Thank you, Sara,

Fondly, Michael

Name: Sara da Encarnação

Substack Link: https://substack.com/@saradaencarnacao

Email: slgencarnacao@gmail.com

Date: April 4, 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as Female.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself Hetero.

C. I am separated.

D. My age is 52.

E. My educational background is Bachelor of Arts.

F. I live in Venade - Caminha - Portugal

Questionnaire from April 25 in regular font

Questionnaire from February 14 in italics

1. I have been seriously writing since I was (age) …I have been seriously writing since I was about twelve, when words stopped being only school exercises and became a way to understand the world and my place in it.

As long as I can remember. Writing arrived before I had language for what I was feeling.

2. I consider myself a writer in the broadest sense: an essayist, storyteller, occasional poet, and explorer of ideas. My writing moves between philosophy, memory, myth, and fiction.

Because writing is not something I do. It is how I exist in the world. When something matters, I write. When something hurts, I write. When something cannot be understood, I write until it reveals its shape.

3. I consider myself a professional writer, not only because I publish my work, but because writing is a discipline I return to with seriousness, intention, and long-term commitment.

Both. Professionally, I publish, structure, and share my work with intention. Existentially, I am still in awe of the act itself — which keeps me forever a student of language.

4. The kind of writing I do sits between fiction, philosophical essays, creative non-fiction, and poetic prose. Much of it explores memory, identity, myth, the sacred feminine, the unknown, and the strange intersection between reason and mystery.

Literary, philosophical, and emotionally immersive. I write essays, fiction, and reflective work that explores identity, memory, love, meaning, and the unseen architecture of human experience.

5. The first motivation or person I remember encouraging me to write was…

My first motivation was not a single person but books themselves. Libraries, old volumes, and the quiet promise that language could contain entire worlds were the first encouragement I ever needed.

Books themselves. Libraries felt like home before I understood why. Reading showed me that interior worlds could be real — and that I could build my own.

6. I return again and again to questions about meaning, truth, memory, and the unseen structures beneath ordinary life, because those questions never stop evolving as we grow older.

The inner life. Memory, longing, transformation, and the search for meaning beneath ordinary existence.

7. Writing is both easy and difficult. The ideas come naturally, sometimes almost too quickly, but shaping them into something precise and meaningful requires patience and craft.

The act of writing is natural. Telling the truth inside the writing is the difficult part.

8. I would like my writing legacy to be work that makes people pause, think more deeply, and perhaps feel less alone in their search for understanding.

That someone, somewhere, felt less alone because they recognized themselves in something I wrote.

9. What makes writing worthwhile is the moment when a thought that existed only inside my mind suddenly becomes something another person can see, feel, or question.

The moment something unspoken becomes clear — when language turns confusion into form.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel as if I had silenced an essential part of myself.

Like a vital organ had been removed. Writing is not optional for me.

11. I always come back to the page because writing is the way I process experience and transform chaos into meaning.

Silence becomes unbearable. The unwritten gathers pressure until it must be released.

12. I write because language is the most powerful tool we have to explore the mystery of being alive.

I do not know how to live without translating experience into meaning.

13. I would like to add that writing is not only an act of creation but also an act of listening... to history, to imagination, and to the quiet voice inside us that refuses to remain silent.