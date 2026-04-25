Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Sara da Encarnação's avatar
Sara da Encarnação
Apr 25

Thank you Michael :)))

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Andrea Thorfinson's avatar
Andrea Thorfinson
Apr 25

I really loved this. I identified with so much of it, especially the part about libraries feeling like home. I used to spend hours in them when I was younger, always with my nose in a book.

And the writing piece... I write for so many of the same reasons to make sense of things that feel heavy or hard to understand. It being both easy and difficult at the same time, I completely get that.

Thank you, Michael, for sharing this again. I missed it the first time around. And Sara, it was really lovely getting to know you a bit more through this questionnaire. 💛

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