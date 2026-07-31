Rainbows Make Me Hopeful
They come in many colors!
For some reason, this gives me so much hope. On many levels. The song? His voice? What obstacles has he overcome? His message?
The story of his life and death is impressive and one of those “a lesson for all of us”. Despite the health complications he endured, he was kind, gentle, and worked on behalf of the needs of many.
Rest in Peace, IZ!
All of his work is dynamic
Michael,
Yes! I love his version of Over the Rainbow, and his image too!
Wish I could have known him.
Thanks, Michael
Pep