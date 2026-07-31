Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)'s avatar
Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)
2h

All of his work is dynamic

Reply
Share
Pepper Miller's avatar
Pepper Miller
2h

Michael,

Yes! I love his version of Over the Rainbow, and his image too!

Wish I could have known him.

Thanks, Michael

Pep

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael A. Horvich, Creativity Ltd. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture