Same-sex Penguin Couple Showcases animal Diversity
Maureen Cleary, writer for Chicago Tribune, likens their relationship to the love lives of a soap opera.
From Chicago Tribune
Fun to revisit this concept as PRIDE comes to an end in June. However, shouldn’t PRIDE be felt, discussed, carried on all year long? Wait, can I coin that idea, or has it already been taken by Christmas?
Lincoln Park Zoo’s same-sex penguin couple showcases animal diversity. They are serial monogamists who love scandal.
Despite a popular perception that male-female pairings are the only “natural” way, the animal kingdom is actually full of examples of same-sex couples. Penguins, dolphins, bison, swans, giraffes and chimpanzees are just a few of the many species that sometimes pair up with same-sex partners.
Researchers are still mulling over the evolutionary reason, if any, for gay animal sex, since it doesn’t produce offspring. Some ideas are that it helps strengthen social bonds or encourages some individuals to focus their resources on nurturing their nieces and nephews, thus boosting their own genes indirectly.
Or, it may simply be fun. “Not every sexual act has a reproductive function,” said Janet Mann, a biologist at Georgetown University.
Taken from Live Science. “Myths about Gay People”