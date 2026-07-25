Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
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I had the pleasure of answering Michael’s questionnaire, and I was surprised by how deeply some of these seemingly simple questions made me look at my own writing. It is a generous project—one that gives writers the rare chance to pause and understand why they keep returning to the page.

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