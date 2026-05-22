When I pause to think about myself and when I try to put some labels on who I am and what I believe in, I am amazed.

I have come, over the last 81+ years, from being a youth who did no real thinking, no deep thinking. I had no opinions, views, or beliefs, and that probably came from having nothing on which to base them. I just lived my life, lived each day, was fairly successful at that living, but in looking back, I was not a real person yet, and therefore missed a lot of potential growing up.

Now at 81+, I think I have become a more real person and can think about, talk about, and write about what I believe in, who I have become, and what I think about life in general.

Some of this is having grown up, come out, and lived as a QUEER person during the 1950s-2026. Some of this is just because of having grown older.

Some came from the difficult experiences of :

being diagnosed as HIV+ yet with the help of medications still kicking 30 years later,

of living through and surviving Lymphoma and its accompanying chemo and its side effects,

an emergency appendectomy minutes before I was to be on an airplane vacation to Portland,

the deaths of my parents, sister, brother-in-law, friends, family, and pets,

and twelve years supporting my husband with his Alzheimer’s Disease and eventual death, and

learning to live on my own after 41 years of living with Gregory, and still counting, celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary in 2026.

In that 80+ year QUEER experience, I have seen the waxing and waning:

of my lack of self-confidence and gaining self-confidence;

the acceptance, tolerance, and gaining rights in my gay life, and the loss of those human rights.

giving up guilt in favor of shamelessness,

not trying to please others at the expense of pleasing myself, and

learned to depend on others while at the same time knowing that the only one I can really depend on is myself.

I have left legacies that will outlive me, including:

earning two fellowships from the State of Illinois in the study of Gifted Education,

receiving a grant from the Chicago Department of Fine Arts for the creation of “Maybe the Clown and His Back Pocket Review”,

a permanent exhibit at the world-class Chicago Children’s Museum of Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures,

winning a competitive application for a two-week residency at the Ragdale Foundation in Lake Forest, Illinois in the area of Creative Non-Fiction,

writing three blogs, now archived, dealing with “Living With Loving Someone Living With Alzheimer’s”, “Michael’s Museum”, and “Michael Writes”,

writing and being part of a documentary film about Gregory’s last months living with Alzheimer’s disease, which was accepted to 90+ local, national, and international film festivals and won 30+ prizes, the two most prestigious of which were from the American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival,

having to date raised $700,000+ for the La Casa Norte Scholarship Fund in memory of my husband Gregory, for youth facing homelessness and who otherwise would not have been able to afford an advanced education,

writing for Prism & Pen at www.medium.com, with 350+ posts and 1000+ followers over four years,

writing for Michael A. Horvich: Memoirs, Musings, & More on Substack, over the last two years, with 200 posts and 200+ subscribers, and

to date, having completed 17 self-published books of poetry, memoirs, essays, Alzheimer’s support, and more.

So far, you have read about who I have been and who I am becoming. So the answer to who I will be, obviously, is as yet unwritten. Who knows what the future holds? I have many more days to look back on than I do days to anticipate, but I am not ready to leave this life. I have many more stories to tell. And who knows what more I might accomplish.

At least I will keep trying, and when Death comes a calling, I will try to openly embrace they/them!