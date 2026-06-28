This piece is prompted by Hazel’s poem,

By Hazel Allen, 2026



He walks, under wooden canopy,

Stumbling, over olden overgrowth,

As light breaks, between green leaves.

His hands mark the ground,

Etching a trail as he continues on.

Until he stops, his eyes greeting you,

The glowering, pointed chin and beard,

Grinning, painted with mischief.

Neither you nor him speak, though

The same thought occurs to each.

What good is a drag path if

No one notices that you’ve gone?

Hazel,

The poem made me sad but also gives me hope. The video and music of Twenty One Pilots - Drag Path (Lyrics) drew me in even more. Definitely your poem, and one set to music, with an important observation.

I might add a few words, however, to “When I see the Devil’s eyes...” I would add, “When I see an Angel’s eyes ...” Might they not be the same desire? Aren’t we all looking to be seen and, in life, to be found by others, but more importantly to find oneself and our place in life?