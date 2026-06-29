Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
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I was especially drawn to the image of the veil, not as something to fear, but as something that occasionally parts and invites us to question what we have taken for granted. I appreciated your honesty in describing both the uncertainty and the quiet trust that can exist at the same time. Thank you for sharing such a personal reflection.

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