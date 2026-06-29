This is an embellishment of a reply to Keith Aron about feeling overwhelmed by life and needing to make changes. Mental Health Month was in May, just missed it by one day!

I call it "the parting of the Veil of Life"

Everything on the other side, which is usually hidden, becomes clear (sometimes clear as mud) and frightening, and all is available to be seen. Life seems worthwhile, and at the same time, worthless, and at the same time, I question the meaning of worthwhile and worthless!

When the veil parts, I begin to question what I think, what I think I know, what I believe, and what is. I begin to doubt myself, all things, and all others.



I realize I may be fooling myself and pretending to live well, pretending to be positive, pretending to be there for others, pretending to care. Sometimes it seems that “caring” is just me being selfish because it is hard to admit there is nothing I can really do, for myself, for others.



Helplessness replaces hopefulness. Fear and confusion replace love and understanding. In these days of the trump administration, more and more ingredients are poured into this boiling mess of existence.

My entire world, my entire existence, becomes a blurry scene on a splintered wood stage, barely lit by broken lights hanging willy-nilly from the rafters of the theater of life.

But I also know that I will be OK.

To help me compensate, I do what I can

I am kind towards others. When I can, I support others who are in financial need. I write and call my governmental representatives. I write on Substack and Medium.com, rekindling my optimism and hopefully that of my readers. I get creative, or go shopping, and/or collect more small things to add to my museum.



The only really good part of being OLD is that I am OLD. Less time to worry about the future. More time to ponder the previous, which isn't necessarily a good thing to do. I can not fully trust myself, my beliefs, and my actions.

In some distorted way, the thing for which we have mr. trump to thank is the ripping more fully open of that veil and neatly (or not so neatly) tying it back so it cannot (maybe never) fully close again as it used to.

When I was young, I didn’t realize that the veil existed. As I grew up, I began to understand that concept. As I got older, the veil revealed more and parted more often, and it became a little more difficult to close it again. Today the veil seems to be wide open.

Buddhists say that all of life is empty

Buddhists say that it is a good thing. They say that all things are empty; nothing really is good or bad in itself. The values are all assigned by us as we go along, in our day-to-day, based on the times in the age in which we live.

Also, this is often based on what we are told, much of which we probably should not believe, yet we do not realize that we are not always required to believe what we hear. This is especially true as we grow up from childhood into adulthood today.



But often that confuses seeing the emptiness of life even more when the veil parts and we get a glimpse of those assignments of good and bad, and/or a glimpse of how frail and incomplete they, we can be, how frail and incomplete we as human beings can be.

Buddhists also say nothing is permanent

Yet we hold on for dear life (should we better hold on for dear death?) We know nothing lasts forever, yet we grasp and cling and pretend to own. We pretend that we have the power to make sure that things will always go well for us and never poorly.



When one is young, it is easier to encapsulate, transmute, and continue to become someone new. For myself, an elder, more set in my ways, I try to get the veil to close a little so I can go on living my day-to-day life and make it all seem OK (at least for myself, at least within the walls of my condo, at least in my tiny part of the world.)

Somehow, however, I am still able to look further past the veil

I know I will be OK, I know it will be OK, and I know you will be as well. We have done it before, and we will do it again. The hope is in continuing, as one individual, to be compassionate, to be generous, to be forgiving, to be non-judgmental. When the veil is fully closed, we are unaware. When the veil parts, we become more aware and question, when we look further past the veil, we get closer to the truth of it all. When we die, we arrive at the truth of it all. Nice way to look at it, makes me feel better about today and the position of the veil.



Fondly,

Michael