Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

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Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)'s avatar
Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)
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I have inherited so much stuff and on the brink of 70 I have reached out to those connected to me one last time and said that I was going to start to give things away in part because you all will have to take it after I'm gone anyway 😞

So, a bunch of antiques are going to the antique store as donations, I 'm cashing in old gold and silver to have my name put in the family headstone so they won't have to and I will have less clutter to worry about. The one thing I am choosing not to "dump" are 100 years of recipe cards. ...

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