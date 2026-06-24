https://blog.artsper.com/en/a-closer-look/what-is-memento-mori/

Antonio Castellaneta commented on my Collections: A Gay Senior Looks at His Death and His Collections:

It felt to me that this piece was less about collections and more about the stories held within them. Objects may survive, but what keeps them alive is the human trace that continues to dwell inside them.

I replied to Antonio:

Antonio, In some ways that was the point of my essay. When I am gone, what will keep the objects alive? How will their stories be told? How will my story be told? It makes me sad to think that the condo, when I am dead, will lose so much of the life it holds while I live. What you are suggesting is that the objects may have lives of their own and stories of their own to tell.

Besides my concerns, I also accept this conundrum as part of life. The Buddhist in me, lets me feel OK with that loss. I understand that it is not for me to hold on so tightly to my things, their stories, and/or my life, causing me to regret having lived or regret having to die. More on this to continue. Fondly, Michael

Memento mori (Latin for “remember [that you have] to die”) is an artistic symbol or trope acting as a reminder of the inevitability of death. The concept has its roots in the philosophers of classical antiquity and Christianity, and appeared in funerary art and architecture from the medieval period onwards. The most common motif is a skull, often accompanied by bones. Often, this alone is enough to evoke the trope, but other motifs include a coffin, hourglass, or wilting flowers to signify the impermanence of life. Often, these would accompany a different central subject within a wider work, such as portraiture; however, the concept also includes standalone genres such as the vanitas and the Danse Macabre in visual art, and cadaver monuments in sculpture. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memento_mori

In 2011, I gifted Chicago Children’s Museum 105 collections which became part of a permanent exhibit at the museum on Navy Pier called: Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures. I continue to collect and my condo has turned into a second museum, not open to the public, which I call: Michael’s Museum: Evanston Campus Condo Collections.

The condo has become not only my second museum but also my home, my office, my art and writers' studio, and the home of my passion for collecting.

In some ways, you might say that I am a collector of Momento Mori in my collection of collections, with thousands, maybe millions, of objects, mostly small ones, artistically organized, lovingly curated into respectful shrines, not religious but rather they are creative, imaginative, inventive, original.

They are NOT evocative of macabre or funerary memories and feelings, but, for me, rather of the joy of life. My current collections are reminders that I live and that I am closer to the fact that I will die. When I leave, how the collections will be dispersed or shared with others, will be up to my nephew and niece-in-law, Mark and Colleen. I know that they will do a respectful job of it.

And meanwhile, I continue to collect. I find joy in collecting and in finding unique objects, especially smaller ones. Each has a story about where, how, when, and why they were obtained. Well, maybe not each, but mostly most of them have stories to tell.

My collections are not necessarily comprised of miniatures; I describe them as curiosities, trinkets, artifacts, findings, littles, smalls, tinys, discoverings, as well as miniatures. Together, the collections create an amazing folk art collection and a look at my life throigh the art of collecting.

As I grow towards my end of life, as I continue to become more aware that I have a finite amount of time left to spend with these collections, I think about them and their stories, and that their stories will slowly disappear as I do.

Currently, when I share the collections with others, they help children and adults alike learn to continue playing as a way to experience life. It allows adults to re-earn, or earn for the first time, a child’s eye for discovery.

The collections foster sharing and storytelling by providing intergenerational interaction, discussion, and learning. They hold the past and present while looking at the future.

In doing so, they celebrate individual differences for kids and families, for students and teachers, for casual observers and for historians, for young and old. The collections are my interpretation of the beauty of life, reduced to something held in one hand while contemplating the size of the world.

As I have been writing this essay, I was reminded of a recent event at Chicago Children’s Museum in which each exhibit had a person hosting, which helped bring the exhibit to life. In the City of Chicago Experience, there was a bus driver; in Nature’s World, there was a botanist. In the Dinosaur Archaeological Experience, there was an archaeologist.

I enjoyed telling my stories to the visitors, children and their parents and grandparents and posing for photographs. As I was just now reliving this experience, I realized that most of the time, maybe 360 days out of a year, the collections in the exhibit at Chicago Children’s Museum speak for themselves. It is one of the most-loved exhibits, and many of the people who work there let me know it is their “favorite”!

So maybe, to the relief of my worries that my stories will no longer be told when I die, the collections themselves will get to tell their own stories. Through their uniqueness, through their thoughtful arrangement in artful cabinets and drawers, through the sheer volume and number of them, and through the very identity of what they are, their stories will continue to be told. And if some of the items are sold off, they will get to create new stories.

Ah, that motivates me to continue to collect more … worry-free!