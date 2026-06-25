The above image, taken from the PBS Mystery TV series, was Gregory’s favorite. When the animated introduction plays, the images of Edward Gorey, an American writer, illustrator, and designer known for his darkly whimsical pen-and-ink drawings, are shown, and when it arrives at her part, she throws her hand back over her head and gives a high-pitched sigh. Gregory always used to echo the sign in perfect pitch and timing. I remembered this again last night while watching the currently airing series “Miss Scarlet”.

Funny how time can go by without thinking about Gregory, but when I do, I realize that he is always with me, always on my mind, always part of what I am and part of what I think and part of what I do. Makes sense since I first met him some fifty-two years ago, fell instantly head over heels in lust with him, and became his committed partner in two short years when we moved in with each other.

I was coming out of a 13-year relationship with another man, Robert, and he was in a 7-year relationship with a woman, Barbara.

Robert and I had grown apart; he was now 4 hours away, finishing his degree at the University of Illinois, and I was in Chicago teaching 4th grade at Northbrook Elementary School.

Gregory was a “house husband” living in River Woods, a suburb of Chicago, working on becoming an author while his wife was the first female director of a forest preserve in Lake County.

Names are not changed to protect the innocent because all adults mentioned were of consenting age and details are true. Gregory has since passed on; Robert has also, most likely, and contact with Barbara, which ceased decades ago, and went on to marry, have children, and, by now, must be in her late seventies or early eighties if she is still with us.

A fellow writer on Substack, Sara da Encarnação, writes:

It happens while washing dishes. While answering emails. While smiling at someone who asks how you are and never waits for the answer. It happens one compromise at a time, one disappointment at a time, one small burial after another until you wake one morning and realize you have become the caretaker of a cemetery nobody else can see.

She is writing about the burdens one carries in life, often without realizing it. In my case, the grief I continue to feel for Gregory is not necessarily a burden, but it is a strong presence, and sometimes it takes energy to get through to another day. I have written that it does get easier, if only because I am a different person, continuing to grow, continuing to experience, continuing to develop. I have become a different person than I was when Gregory was alive, when we were a very much-in-love couple, so the grief gets easier to carry … but it never ends or completely goes away.

Now when memories of “us” surface, like they did last night as the “damsel in distress” threw her arm over her head and gave her expected high-pitched sign, they surface with a smile and a fond memory. No tears as they did early on.

Again, I guess it amazes me that after 50+ years, so much of who he was is what I have become, and so much of what I was he took with him onto his next adventure on the other side of life. I guess love is like that.

June is Gay PRIDE month. I have a lot about which to be grateful and of which to be proud. Times are again not easy right now for the LGBTQIA+ Community, especially for our Transgender Brothers and Sisters, under the trump administration and the cronnies he keeps, but it is much better than in the past with Stonewall, HIV/AIDS, and general discrimination. We must hold on to this and continue to fight while being GREATFUL and PROUD.

As we begin PRIDE Month, I would like to share my beliefs:

• All people deserve the same basic human rights: safety, health, respect, acceptance, love, and opportunity.

• No one should be treated as less because of who they are.

• We deserve more than tolerance—we deserve dignity and respect.

• Stop trying to erase, change, or marginalize people who are different.

• I stand with the LGBTQIA2S+ community and all marginalized people.

• I cannot fully know every lived experience, but I can listen, learn, empathize, and support.

• I am a white, cisgender, gay, retired elder who is Jewish, Buddhist, and privileged. I acknowledge my privilege but do not consider myself entitled.

• I welcome thoughtful feedback and continued learning.

Fondly,

Michael